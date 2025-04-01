Praise the Lord: Sen. Raphael Warnock’s Church Bankrolls His $1M Luxury Residence

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) He sure is blessed and highly favored.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.—in addition to taking in $174,000 in his taxpayer-funded salary—reportedly lives in a lavish $1 million mansion paid for by none other than Ebenezer Baptist Church, the same church he serves as a senior pastor.

Built in 2022, the home is located in DeKalb County and boasts luxurious amenities such as a 100-bottle wine fridge, a Bluetooth-enabled steel cooking range, custom crown molding, a walk-in closet and a European bathroom with remote-controlled curtains.

Even more eyebrow-raising, Warnock lives in the home for free, having moved in during 2023, according to reporting by the Washington Free Beacon.

The outlet found that while Georgia records show Warnock lists the property as his primary residence, real estate records show Ebenezer Baptist Church as the official owner.

State law bars churches from collecting rent on properties, but it does not prevent them from purchasing tax-exempted homes for pastors as long as “no income is derived from the property,” the Free Beacon noted.

Warnock previously owned his own home in Atlanta when his church plowed through $989,000 to purchase the DeKalb home. Shortly thereafter, Warnock sold his Atlanta home and relocated to the church property.

Warnock’s attorney, Jacquelyn Lopez, acknowledged the property as the “Senator’s personal home,” but warned the Free Beacon that revealing the address could expose him to “grave risk of physical harm.”

The arrangement between the church and Warnock took a potentially troubling turn in March 2025, when he called on the congregation to contribute to a $3.5 million fundraising campaign to reduce “our mortgage debt.”

Warnock made a direct appeal to the congregation: “So give what you would normally give. Do that first. Then maybe you want to give an anniversary [gift] … $139. Everybody who can … give at least that much.”

He continued, “There are others who say, I can do better. I can give $500. I can give $1,000. Somebody might want to give their bonus. Why are y’all laughing? I ain’t laughing, I’m serious. You might want to give your bonus. You might want to give a week’s salary. All of us are blessed at different levels.”

It remains unclear what other properties Ebenezer Baptist Church owns in addition to Warnock’s residence.

In addition to his church salary of $31,800 and $461,000 in book royalties, Warnock also owns a $1.15 million Capitol Hill townhouse, which he purchased in 2023—two years after becoming a U.S. senator.