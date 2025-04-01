Hooters Is Making BIG Changes to Its Restaurants, Dubbed ‘Re-Hooterization’

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Hooters announced it is ending its long running “Bikini Nights” in hopes of appealing to families.

As the company is on verge of bankruptcy, the CEO of parent company HMC Hospitality Group Neil Kiefer decided to try to rebrand the iconic chain, according to Bloomberg.

“I’m calling it re-Hooterization,” he told the outlet.

He added that Hooters is frowned upon in certain areas of the United States.