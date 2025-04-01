Quantcast
Monday, March 31, 2025

Hooters Is Making BIG Changes to Its Restaurants, Dubbed ‘Re-Hooterization’

'What was novel in the 1980s is a legacy business today...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Hooters
Hooters / IMAGE: @Hooters via X

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Hooters announced it is ending its long running “Bikini Nights” in hopes of appealing to families.

As the company is on verge of bankruptcy, the CEO of parent company HMC Hospitality Group Neil Kiefer decided to try to rebrand the iconic chain, according to Bloomberg.

“I’m calling it re-Hooterization,” he told the outlet.

He added that Hooters is frowned upon in certain areas of the United States.

“You go to some parts of the country and people say, ‘Oh I could never go to Hooters, my wife would kill me,”’ Kiefer said. “That’s depressing to us. We want to change that.”

The restaurant is known for its iconic bright orange shorts and its revealing tank tops.

Aaron Allen, a restaurant industry analyst, cited the rise of what he called “eatertainment.”

“For a business to be successful and sustainable, it helps to appeal to more than just men,” Allen said.

Kiefer said he plans on making the restaurants focus on three key areas, better good, customer service and regular reinvestment in the restaurants’ operation.

“There’s a noticeable difference,” he told the outlet. “The food’s different, the service is different — I hope to correct it all.”

He said he wants to focus on fresher ingredients and used switching to real butter as one example.

In June 2024, Hooters shut down around 40 locations, according to the Daily Mail.

“What was novel in the 1980s is a legacy business today,” Mark Kalinowski, a chief executive officer of restaurant-investing advisory firm, told Bloomberg. “You’ve seen quick service and fast-casual taking market share from casual dining.”

Hooters has been around for over 40 years with the first one opening in Clearwater, Florida in 1983.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Executive Order Redirects Smithsonian Funding Away from Leftward Historical Bent
Next article
Elon Musk Says He Doesn’t Know Whether Ashley St. Clair’s Baby is His 

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com