Musk Pledges $45M a Month to Trump after Assassination Attempt Triggers Endorsement

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk pledged to give a super PAC backing former President Donald Trump $45 million a month for an indeterminate amount of time, according to CNBC.

Musk and several other highly successful entrepreneurs, including Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and crypto billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to the America PAC.

Lonsdale donated $1 million through Lonsdale Enterprises.

The Winklevoss twins (known to many as Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard classmates turned litigants, as portrayed in The Social Network) each donated $250,000, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Musk’s pledge came on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO formally endorsed Trump minutes after an assassination attempt against him on Saturday.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

Musk also expressed grave concern for the state of the Secret Service, and called for the resignation of its leadership.

“Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate,” Musk said in another Twitter post. “Either way, the SS leadership must resign.”

Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign. https://t.co/0vYGrj6yuH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

He also openly mocked Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who previously worked for Global Security at PepsiCo.

“So, before being put in charge of protecting the PRESIDENT, she was guarding bags of Cheetos…” Musk posted.

Musk, who has 189.7 million followers on his platform, also amplified a post from a user named Stepfanie Tyler, who gave a brief overview of her move from radical, woke Democrat to a registered Republican and Trump voters, signaling a larger turn of the tide.

“Watching Trump survive an assassination attempt and act like a total f**king savage just shifted me into some strange, patriotic gear that my fancy-feminism-white-men-bad infected brain never showed me,” she said. “Like, the dude took a bullet and stood up with blood dripping down his face, and rallied a f**king crowd while fist pumping, yelling ‘FIGHT!’ Sorry, but I’m voting for that, and saying it out loud feels so freeing.”

Trump secured enough support at the RNC to take the GOP nomination. He said his speech at the convention will focus on reforging national unity.