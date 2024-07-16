Quantcast
Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Musk Pledges $45M a Month to Trump after Assassination Attempt Triggers Endorsement

'Watching Trump survive an assassination attempt and act like a total f**king savage just shifted me into some strange, patriotic gear...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Elon Musk
Elon Musk / PHOTO: AP

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk pledged to give a super PAC backing former President Donald Trump $45 million a month for an indeterminate amount of time, according to CNBC.

Musk and several other highly successful entrepreneurs, including Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and crypto billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to the America PAC.

Lonsdale donated $1 million through Lonsdale Enterprises.

The Winklevoss twins (known to many as Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard classmates turned litigants, as portrayed in The Social Network) each donated $250,000, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Musk’s pledge came on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO formally endorsed Trump minutes after an assassination attempt against him on Saturday.

Musk also expressed grave concern for the state of the Secret Service, and called for the resignation of its leadership.

“Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate,” Musk said in another Twitter post. “Either way, the SS leadership must resign.”

He also openly mocked Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who previously worked for Global Security at PepsiCo.

“So, before being put in charge of protecting the PRESIDENT, she was guarding bags of Cheetos…” Musk posted.

Musk, who has 189.7 million followers on his platform, also amplified a post from a user named Stepfanie Tyler, who gave a brief overview of her move from radical, woke Democrat to a registered Republican and Trump voters, signaling a larger turn of the tide.

“Watching Trump survive an assassination attempt and act like a total f**king savage just shifted me into some strange, patriotic gear that my fancy-feminism-white-men-bad infected brain never showed me,” she said. “Like, the dude took a bullet and stood up with blood dripping down his face, and rallied a f**king crowd while fist pumping, yelling ‘FIGHT!’ Sorry, but I’m voting for that, and saying it out loud feels so freeing.”

Trump secured enough support at the RNC to take the GOP nomination. He said his speech at the convention will focus on reforging national unity.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Left Reacts to Cannon’s Dismissal of Trump Case: ‘C***,’ ‘Crazy B****’
Next article
Democrat Senator Menendez Found Guilty of Federal Bribery Charges

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com