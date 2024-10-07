Quantcast
Monday, October 7, 2024

Elon Musk Launches Pro-America PAC, Offers $47 a Referral for Swing-State Voters

'Be a pest… vote, vote, vote. Fight, fight, fight...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Elon Musk
Elon Musk exits the stage after speaking at Donald Trump's Oct. 5 rally in Butler, Pa. / IMAGE: @collinrugg via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) On the same day that he appeared onstage with GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump during his rescheduled rally in Butler, Pa., billionaire Elon Musk launched a political-action committee aiming to help bring Trump back to the White House.

Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, endorsed Trump following his now historic July 13 Butler rally, during which the former president took a bullet to the ear before pumping his fist in defiance with a call to “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

During his remarks at the rally Saturday, Musk urged Americans to “be a pest” and get as many people to register to vote as possible.

Soon after, the America PAC sprang onto the scene, targeting seven closely watched swing states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

The America PAC promised $47 to anyone who refers registered swing-state voters to sign its petition supporting the First Amendment and Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The goal is to reach a million signatures from registered battleground state voters.

The America PAC’s official website declares support for the following six values: secure borders, safe cities, free speech, sensible spending, a fair justice system and self-protection. Those interested in working to increase voter turnout may receive starting pay at $30 plus performance bonuses.

Musk (who also owns the X platform formerly known as Twitter), obtained the @america handle on it and began posting pro-MAGA content on Saturday.

Posts by the America PAC include illegal immigration statistics, calls to register to vote, and video clips of Democratic leaders opposing free speech and strong borders.

Musk promoted the account on his own profile, where he called on “1M voters in swing states to show support for free speech & right to bear arms.”

On Sept. 5, Trump announced that Musk will serve as the head of a Government Efficiency Commission if he is elected for a second term come November. The prospective commission would be tasked with auditing and reforming the finances and performance of the entire federal government.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer also published by the Daily Caller and The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
