Elon Musk Launches Pro-America PAC, Offers $47 a Referral for Swing-State Voters

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) On the same day that he appeared onstage with GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump during his rescheduled rally in Butler, Pa., billionaire Elon Musk launched a political-action committee aiming to help bring Trump back to the White House.

Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, endorsed Trump following his now historic July 13 Butler rally, during which the former president took a bullet to the ear before pumping his fist in defiance with a call to “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

During his remarks at the rally Saturday, Musk urged Americans to “be a pest” and get as many people to register to vote as possible.

NEW: Elon Musk ends his speech in Butler, PA, tells people to “vote, vote, vote.” “Be a pest… vote, vote, vote. Fight, fight, fight.” pic.twitter.com/EuGSXKWNbJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 5, 2024

Soon after, the America PAC sprang onto the scene, targeting seven closely watched swing states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

The America PAC promised $47 to anyone who refers registered swing-state voters to sign its petition supporting the First Amendment and Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The goal is to reach a million signatures from registered battleground state voters.

Sign our petition in defense of YOUR Constitutional rights to Free Speech & Bear Arms! Goal is to get 1M voters in swing states to sign this petition. For each registered swing state voter you refer that signs the petition, you get $47!https://t.co/PgHAgrmrv8 — America (@america) October 6, 2024

The America PAC’s official website declares support for the following six values: secure borders, safe cities, free speech, sensible spending, a fair justice system and self-protection. Those interested in working to increase voter turnout may receive starting pay at $30 plus performance bonuses.

Musk (who also owns the X platform formerly known as Twitter), obtained the @america handle on it and began posting pro-MAGA content on Saturday.

Posts by the America PAC include illegal immigration statistics, calls to register to vote, and video clips of Democratic leaders opposing free speech and strong borders.

These are the increases in Illegal Immigration populations in Swing States under The Biden/Harris Administration. Do you think our border is secure? Remember this when you vote in November. pic.twitter.com/rjbSPaMC8f — America (@america) October 5, 2024

There is only one party panicking that they will “lose total control” if social media platforms stop listening to their demands to censor content. Vote for Free Speech. pic.twitter.com/QJYeHJgG9H — America (@america) October 6, 2024

Musk promoted the account on his own profile, where he called on “1M voters in swing states to show support for free speech & right to bear arms.”

Sign our petition to support the Constitution! Also earn $47 for every person you refer to sign the petition if they’re in a swing state. Goal is to get 1M voters in swing states to show support for free speech & right to bear arms. https://t.co/2cjdY7pnj9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2024

On Sept. 5, Trump announced that Musk will serve as the head of a Government Efficiency Commission if he is elected for a second term come November. The prospective commission would be tasked with auditing and reforming the finances and performance of the entire federal government.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer also published by the Daily Caller and The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.