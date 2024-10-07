Cruz Ads Expose Dem. Opponent’s Blushworthy Record on Crime, Women’s Privacy

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, unleashed three new video ads Monday as he continues to battle Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, in a competitive race to keep his Senate seat.

Cruz attacked his Democratic opponent in a way that would make him all red in the face. The GOP senator warned of Allred’s dangerous crime policies and exposed the congressman’s record voting in favor of taxpayer-funded sex-change surgeries on children.

“Ted Cruz is tough on crime,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in the first ad. “His opponent, Colin Allred, is soft on it.”

Skinner continued, saying Allred voted in favor of reducing jail sentences for murder, sexual assaults, carjackings and armed home invasions.

In February 2023, Allred joined 172 Democrats to vote against nullifying a rewritten Washington, D.C., law that would have reduced the maximum penalties for crimes including burglary, carjacking and robbery.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser vetoed the rewrite of the city’s criminal code herself in January 2023, calling the reduction of maximum penalties sends “the wrong message,” according to the Associated Press. The D.C. city council then voted to overturn Bowser’s veto.

Cruz’s ad stated that when the issue reached President Joe Biden, he broke from progressive Democrats like Allred by signing into law a resolution blocking the D.C. penalty reduction bill.

BREAKING NEWS: President Biden officially signed my bipartisan resolution to block the D.C. Council’s dangerous overhaul of Washington’s criminal code into law. This is a major first step to restoring law and order in our nation’s capital city. pic.twitter.com/4h60intj9T — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) March 20, 2023

“The bill is so soft on criminals, even Joe Biden opposed it,” Skinner said.

Cruz’s second ad highlighted how he worked across the aisle to pass the Take It Down Act, aimed at protecting and empowering victims targeted by deepfake pornography created by artificial intelligence.

“For eight months, I tried to get the images removed, but Big Tech refused,” said the mother of a victim who was targeted by deepfake AI pornography. “Ted Cruz took action working with Democrat Amy Klobuchar.”

Cruz’s third ad called out Allred’s “extreme liberal vision for America” on LGBT issues allowing men to occupy women’s spaces.

Allred voted for “boys in girls’ locker rooms” and “boys in girls’ bathrooms” via the so-called Equality Act in 2021.

The Democratic congressman remained consistent by voting in favor of “boys in girls’ sports” via the Protection of Women and Girl’s Sports Act in 2023, according to Cruz’s ad.

Cruz’s ad cautioned that Allred intends to allow “drag shows on military bases,” “taxpayer-funded sex-change surgeries” and “taxpayer funds to sterilize minors.”

“Allred’s radical ideas already divide America. Now, he wants to divide our military,” the ad stated.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer previously published by the Daily Caller and The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.