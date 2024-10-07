Quantcast
Monday, October 7, 2024

Cruz Ads Expose Dem. Opponent’s Blushworthy Record on Crime, Women’s Privacy

'The bill is so soft on criminals, even Joe Biden opposed it...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, unleashed three new video ads Monday as he continues to battle Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, in a competitive race to keep his Senate seat.

Cruz attacked his Democratic opponent in a way that would make him all red in the face. The GOP senator warned of Allred’s dangerous crime policies and exposed the congressman’s record voting in favor of taxpayer-funded sex-change surgeries on children.

“Ted Cruz is tough on crime,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in the first ad. “His opponent, Colin Allred, is soft on it.”

Skinner continued, saying Allred voted in favor of reducing jail sentences for murder, sexual assaults, carjackings and armed home invasions.

In February 2023, Allred joined 172 Democrats to vote against nullifying a rewritten Washington, D.C., law that would have reduced the maximum penalties for crimes including burglary, carjacking and robbery.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser vetoed the rewrite of the city’s criminal code herself in January 2023, calling the reduction of maximum penalties sends “the wrong message,” according to the Associated Press. The D.C. city council then voted to overturn Bowser’s veto.

Cruz’s ad stated that when the issue reached President Joe Biden, he broke from progressive Democrats like Allred by signing into law a resolution blocking the D.C. penalty reduction bill.

“The bill is so soft on criminals, even Joe Biden opposed it,” Skinner said.

Cruz’s second ad highlighted how he worked across the aisle to pass the Take It Down Act, aimed at protecting and empowering victims targeted by deepfake pornography created by artificial intelligence.

“For eight months, I tried to get the images removed, but Big Tech refused,” said the mother of a victim who was targeted by deepfake AI pornography. “Ted Cruz took action working with Democrat Amy Klobuchar.”

Cruz’s third ad called out Allred’s “extreme liberal vision for America” on LGBT issues allowing men to occupy women’s spaces.

Allred voted for “boys in girls’ locker rooms” and “boys in girls’ bathrooms” via the so-called Equality Act in 2021.

The Democratic congressman remained consistent by voting in favor of “boys in girls’ sports” via the Protection of Women and Girl’s Sports Act in 2023, according to Cruz’s ad.

Cruz’s ad cautioned that Allred intends to allow “drag shows on military bases,” “taxpayer-funded sex-change surgeries” and “taxpayer funds to sterilize minors.”

“Allred’s radical ideas already divide America. Now, he wants to divide our military,” the ad stated.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer previously published by the Daily Caller and The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
No Silly Keynesian! Hurricane Helene Won’t Create an Economic Boom!
Next article
Elon Musk Launches Pro-America PAC, Offers $47 a Referral for Swing-State Voters

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com