MURDOCK: Kamala’s ‘Nazi’ Cries Tap into 60-Year Tradition of Hyperbolic Fearmongering

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) Top Democrats and Trumpophobes scream that President Donald J. Trump is Adolf Hitler’s fascist twin.

Translation: Trump is a Republican.

John Kelly, Trump’s disgruntled former chief of staff, said last week that Trump matches “the general definition of fascist” and “certainly prefers the dictator approach to government.”

Relying, as usual, on anonymous sources, The Atlantic’s fabulist-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, “reported” that Trump said in the White House, “I need the kind of generals that Hitler had.”

Trump spokesman Alex Pfeiffer replied: “President Trump never said this.”

Regardless, Vice President Kamala Harris predicted on CNN that, if re-elected, Trump would be “a president who admires dictators and is a fascist.”

Referring to Trump’s appearance in Manhattan on Sunday, Hillary Clinton told CNN that “Trump is actually re-enacting the Madison Square Garden rally in 1939.”

The pro-Nazi German American Bund staged an infamous Hitler lovefest at the old MSG, complete with swastika arm bands and stiff-armed salutes.

Just like Hitler, the absurd and repugnant charge that Trump resembles the bloodthirsty, Jew-hating, tyrannical warmonger fails on two fronts:

First, Trump’s top presidential aides included his orthodox-Jewish daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Trump welcomed his Jewish grandchildren and celebrated Hanukkah at the White House. He moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Trump’s staunchly pro-Israel policies culminated in the Abraham Accords. These four peace deals between Israel and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, and Morocco strengthened—not weakened—the Jewish state.

Trump rejected the censorship that Kamala Harris and Democrats crave. He threw no opponents behind barbed wire, invaded zero countries, and launched no wars.

Trump’s first-term record would make Adolf Hitler vomit.

Second, “Trump = Hitler” is an exhausted cliché. As Halsten Willis detailed in Wednesday’s Washington Examiner, Democrats have been equating Republicans with Nazis for at least 60 years.

Then-Governor Pat Brown Sr., D-Calif., decried the 1964 GOP Convention acceptance speech by Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz. Brown said it “had the stench of fascism. All we needed to hear was ‘Heil Hitler.’”

Four years later, Democrat nominee and Vice President Hubert Humphrey said: “If the British had not fought in 1940, Hitler would have been in London, and if Democrats do not fight in 1968, Nixon will be in the White House.”

After Republican President Gerald R. Ford pardoned Nixon post-Watergate, the American Civil Liberties Union declared, “If Ford’s principle had been the rule in Nuremberg, the Nazi leaders would have been let off, and only the people, who carried out their schemes, would have been tried.”

Lesson: Regarding any similarity to Adolf Hitler, Donald J. Trump is nothing special. If every Republican is Hitler, then no Republican is Hitler.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.