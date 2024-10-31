Derek Chauvin’s Alleged Stabber Files Prison Grievance over Lack of Legal Resources

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The inmate who allegedly stabbed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin 22 times in a prison law library is apparently having a difficult time preparing his defense.

In a new court filing, alleged Chauvin stabber John Turscak revealed that he’s filed grievances against his prison for not having access to legal resources while he sits in solitary confinement. Turscak, a former Mexian mafia member and FBI informant, seeks a 90-day extension for the deadline to file motions in his case.

“Mr. Turscak has not been able to conduct any type of research, nor receive correct case law to study in his assigned segregation cell,” he said last Friday in a filing that was just entered on the docket Wednesday.

Turscak also said he’s recently been granted paralegal services to assist in preparing his defense. However, “As of to date, he has yet to speak/visit with his newly appointed paralegal,” he said.

John Turscak, the former Mexican mafioso and FBI informant who allegedly stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times in a prison library, has filed complaints that he doesn't have access to legal resources in solitary confinement.

"Mr. Turscak has not been able to conduct any type of… pic.twitter.com/w4Fy5jBRsh — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) October 31, 2024

Turscak also attached his prison grievances to his motion of extension, including one from August, where he informs prison officials that he’s going to inform the court about his lack of legal resources.

He said his lack of access to law books, case law and a court-ordered computer “leaves me with absolutely no other option but to notify the Government and the Trial Court that I am going to need another continuance, and I don’t think they are going to be too please (sic) with what I have to report back to them.”

Tursack allegedly stabbed Chauvin at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages.

According to a 2001 article from the Los Angeles Times, Tursack is a former FBI informant who admitted to committing numerous crimes while working as an undercover FBI informant. Some have speculated that he stabbed Chauvin—the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murder after George Floyd died of an overdose in his custody—on behalf of the feds.

Such speculation isn’t a right-wing conspiracy theory. The Antifa-friendly outlet Unicorn Riot interviewed a former Minneapolis police officer who believes that Turscak was working for the feds.

The former police officer, Sarah Saarela—who also reportedly worked as a correctional officer at Minnesota’s only women’s prison in the 1990s—told Unicorn Riot that it first struck her as odd when Chauvin was sent to prison in Tuscon.“It’s one of the more dangerous ones. And it being only medium security makes it even less safe,” she said.

Saarela further said it’s weird that “the COs looked away just long enough for Turscak to stab Chauvin 22 times in that law library … the prison in Tucson is not very big.”

“I think he was a paid mole,” she said. “And he was paid with federal money to commit his crimes, including the attempt on Chauvin’s life, I believe. But the question is why.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.