MURDOCK: Dems’ Flirtation w/ Illegals Turns into Heavy Petting via Open Borders

Today’s Democrats treat the American people like a spouse who has grown routine, sometimes ungrateful, and decreasingly alluring. And they cannot forgive America for running off for four years with that damned contractor.

But Democrats swoon over the 8.8 million illegal aliens whom they have helped invade on Joe Biden’s watch! These arrivistes are like a collective paramour who blends excitement, the exotic, and a stiff whiff of danger. And, before long, odds are that they will vote Democrat. In one word: HOT!

This is why American citizens lately feel jilted, if not abused by Democrats, even as illegals gasp beneath the gifts that the Left piles on. “More free stuff?” they must ask. “We must be dating, but we just wanted something casual.”

• New York City’s Democrat Mayor Eric Adams just cooked up a $53 million, free debit-card giveaway for illegal-alien families with kids. They will receive $1,000 per month to buy baby supplies and food, including “culturally relevant” cuisine.

Meanwhile, Adams chopped the Education Department’s food budget by $60 million. This month, students who enjoyed chicken thighs, grab-and-go salads, and cookies now tolerate cheaper fare: pizza, hummus and crackers, and peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches.

Gotham’s classrooms are 41.1% Hispanic, 23.7% black, and 16.5% of Asian descent. Schools that are only 14.7% white, on average, should expect more social justice than this. Instead, Adams feeds illegal aliens while depriving his voters’ children.

• Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, also a Democrat, seized the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex in Boston’s 55.6% black Roxbury district and turned it into an illegal-alien shelter.

This will leave at-risk youth with one less place to avoid trouble and seniors one less spot to gather safely. According to NECN.com news, the expropriated facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will provide illegals with “wraparound services until May 31.”

Healey, accompanied by Boston’s far-left Mayor Michelle Wu, visited the institution on Jan. 31. One local man approached Healey in front of the building and asked, “Maura, why do you think it’s OK to take away resources from the citizens of Massachusetts?”

She flippantly replied, “We need a housing bill passed.”

Sounding betrayed, former City Council candidate Shawn Nelson complained, “The only time they want us is when they want a vote, and as soon as they get that vote they don’t need us anymore.”

• Rubin Report host Dave Rubin flew through Miami last month. “This is the state of absolute insanity happening at our airports,” he tweeted. “I’m in the Pre-TSA line, where migrants don’t have to have an ID to get through security and it’s their choice whether they want their picture taken.”

Just snapped this pic. This is the state of absolute insanity happening at our airports. I’m in the Pre-TSA line, where migrants don’t have to have an ID to get through security and it’s their choice whether they want their picture taken. There is a plan to destroy America. pic.twitter.com/VQubxLgY9E — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 18, 2024

Illegal aliens need not show ID to board planes. Those with arrest warrants may use those as ID, if they wish.

As for American citizens, let’s see those ID cards!

• Army veteran Frank Tammaro, 94, was disappointed when his Staten Island senior center closed last March and booted 52 others.

Tammaro grew enraged when he learned last summer that the facility re-opened, to house illegal aliens—for free.

• The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has taken well-deserved income for processing $94.3 million in illegal aliens’ health claims in Fiscal Year 2022, up from $74 million in FY 2021. Meanwhile, U.S. veterans’ wait-listed health claims swelled from 150,000 in FY 2022 to 417,855 in FY 2023.

Biden is “taking resources away from our veterans to facilitate healthcare for illegal migrants,” said House Veterans Affairs Chairman Mike Bost, R-Ill. “As a Marine, I believe any dollar taken away from a veteran is a promise broken to those who served.”

Biden and the Democrats have turned America into a First-World country with second-class citizens and pampered foreign invaders.

Americans who dislike the Democrats’ cold shoulders should go to Mexico, rush north across the “border,” and fall into the warm, illegal-alien-loving arms of today’s Democrat Party.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.