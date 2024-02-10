Study of Mail-In Ballot Fraud Confirms Trump Likely Won 2020 Race

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A bombshell report revealed that former President Donald Trump would have “almost certainly” clinched victory in the contentious 2020 presidential election, were it not for the unprecedented surge in mail-in ballots.

The Heartland Institute unveiled a comprehensive 36-page analysis of the 2020 election, investigating the percentage of individuals opting for mail-in voting and closely examining data to identify potential vulnerabilities in the mail-in ballot system.

According to the report, drawn from a December Heartland/Rasmussen poll, one in five mail-in voters admitted to potential unlawful voting in 2020. By assessing various scenarios excluding mail-in voting, Heartland contended that their study indicated Trump “would have won the 2020 election” in 26 out of 29 scenarios.

“In other words, had the 2020 election been conducted like every national election has been over the past two centuries, wherein the vast majority of voters cast ballots in-person rather than by mail, Donald Trump would have almost certainly been re-elected,” the report read, first reported by the Epoch Times.

The report added, “Because Joe Biden received significantly more mail in votes than Donald Trump, we conclude that the 2020 election outcome would have been different in the key swing states that Donald Trump lost by razor thin margins in 2020—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—under the 28.2 percent scenario.”

The report outlined five proactive measures to mitigate future vulnerabilities in mail-in ballot systems.

Recommendations included states updating voter rolls annually, mandating identification for in-person voting, promoting in-person voting, requiring witness or notary signatures on all ballots and restricting mail-in voting to cases with legitimate excuses.

As part of the institute’s suggested preventative policies, states were urged to “outlaw ballot harvesting,” “forbid unattended and unsecure election drop boxes,” “require signature verification for mail-in voting,” “establish agencies to investigate claims of election law violations” and “pass laws that impose harsh penalties” for those violating election laws.

This report emerges as Trump seeks a second White House term in a 2024 potential rematch of the 2020 election against President Joe Biden.