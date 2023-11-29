Quantcast
Wednesday, November 29, 2023

New York Veteran Blasts State for Kicking Him Out of Senior Center to House Illegals

'These migrants, they're getting everything. They're getting everything and I can't get nothing...'

(Headline USA) An elderly veteran who was kicked out of his senior center earlier this year to accommodate illegal immigrants blasted New York officials, saying he had struggled to find suitable alternative living arrangements.

Frank Tammaro, an Army veteran in his 90s, said he was informed in September 2022 that he and the other residents of the Island Shores Senior Residence would need to pack up and leave by March.

Officials reportedly claimed the facility would be shutting down and gave the 53 senior citizens just weeks to find a new place to live, Tammaro said.

“It was scary,” he told Fox News. “Very scary. Especially when I don’t get around like I used to. I didn’t know where I was going.”

Tammaro was forced to move twice after being kicked out and sustained an injury that left him in the hospital. He is now living with his daughter, Barbara Annunziata, who said she reached out to the facility’s management to find out why the senior center was being shut down.

“We knew something was going to go in there,” Annunziata said. “They kept saying, ‘oh, they’re going to sell it. They’re going to sell it.’ That’s what they kept telling me.”

Months later, Tammaro and his daughter learned that Island Shores was one of 200 buildings that New York officials converted into emergency shelters to house the thousands of illegal immigrants that arrived in the city. As of September, there were 15 illegal families living in the facility.

“I don’t understand it at all. It’s not fair to anybody,” Annunziata said. “These migrants, they’re getting everything. They’re getting everything and I can’t get nothing for [Tammaro]. It angers me.”

Annunziata said it was frustrating to see how little New York officials cared for the veterans who served their country.

“They’re worried about the migrants more than they’re worried about the U.S. citizens,” she said.

