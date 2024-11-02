MURDOCK: World Can’t Afford 4 More Years of Biden–Harris’s Diplomatic Discord

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) Is Earth more peaceful now than it was four years ago?

No.

President Donald J. Trump left the world relatively tranquil. Nearly four years of Kamala Harris’s and Joe Biden’s strategic ham-handedness have made war the new normal.

According to the Jewish Virtual Library, during Trump’s first 45 months—Jan. 20, 2017 through Oct. 25, 2020—Israel’s enemies fired 1,171 rockets and mortars at the Jewish nation–state. Kamala–Biden’s analogous figure: 24,560—up 1,997%.

During Trump’s fourth year in office— such onslaughts totaled 128. Kamala-Biden: 11,441—up 8,883%.

“The rise in rocket attacks on Israel in recent years, especially over the past 12-plus months, shows how Iran and its proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas become more emboldened as they see more strategic daylight between the United States and Israel,” said Michael Makovsky, president of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.

“Harris and Biden did everything they could to throw Iran’s terrorist leaders a lifeline after President Trump had them in a box, broke, and begging for mercy,” said John Ullyot, Trump’s National Security Council spokesman.

The author of The Biden–Harris Betrayal: Weak and Woke on the World Stage added: “They Venmo’d Iran’s leaders tens of billions of dollars by breaking Trump’s vise-grip of sanctions, and the Mullahs wasted not a second in passing this windfall on to their puppets—Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.”

“With President Trump, we had maximum pressure and the Abraham Accords. And now, with Harris and Biden, we have maximum chaos,” Brigadier General Anthony Tata, U.S. Army (retired) told Fox & Friends on Oct. 26.

Indeed, Trump brokered four peace agreements between Israel and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, and Morocco.

ata added: “The whole region is on fire right now, because of the Harris–Biden incompetence.”

Thursday’s bad news confirmed that the world was safer four years ago.

Trump nicknamed North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as “Little Rocket Man,” amusing millions and annoying America’s stone-faced foreign-policy establishment.

Trump and Kim shared a June 2018 summit in Singapore and, eight months later, a second huddle—in Hanoi.

In June 2019, Trump journeyed to the Demilitarized Zone. Walking mere feet into the Hermit Kingdom, Trump ventured historical miles when he shook Kim’s hand on his own soil.

While Trump did not denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, he kept Kim calm. The underground atomic-bomb tests that Kim repeatedly triggered during Obama–Biden stopped after he met Trump. So did Kim’s long-range test missiles, which had boosted their potential reach, ever-closer to America’s shores. While Trump was in command, Little Rocket Man stayed cool.

Similarly, Obama–Biden watched Russian thug Vladimir Putin invade and then annex Ukraine’s Crimea region. But during Trump’s tenure, Putin kept his tanks to himself.

In frightful contrast, Kamala’s and Joe’s lassitude proved provocative. After witnessing America’s shambolic August 2021 abandonment of Afghanistan to the Taliban, Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Two years and eight months later, the carnage grinds on. Despite $106 billion in U.S. military assistance to Kiev, this conflict seems light years from conclusion.

Even worse, some 8,000 North Korean troops are in Russia’s Kursk region and could start fighting Ukrainian forces “in the coming days,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Halloween. With an Asian nuclear power about to embroil itself in this European conflict, it’s beginning to look a lot like World War III.

Also worrisome: Little Rocket Man on Thursday conducted his most ominous missile trial yet. This ICBM flew for 86 minutes and climbed 4,350 miles—new milestones for Pyongyang. By comparison, the International Space Station orbits at 250 miles.

From Israel to Ukraine to North Korea, the rockets’ red glare and bombs bursting in air give proof that Earth was safer four years ago.

Through Tuesday, voters have a clear choice: four more years of Kamala’s chaos or four more years of Donald J. Trump’s Peace through Strength, no new wars, and treaties piling up like autumn leaves.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.