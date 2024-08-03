Muckracker Journalist to Expose Gov’t-Backed Kidnapping at Border

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The investigative website Muckraker said it was preparing to release a bombshell report that would allegedly expose the Department of Health and Human Services’ role in the kidnapping of children at America’s southern border, InfoWars reported.

“We are working on a massive story regarding the trafficking of the unaccompanied children once they come into the United States,” Muckraker founder Anthony Rubin told host Alex Jones during a recent appearance on InfoWars.

Jones subsequently tweeted out the video, further amplifying and hyping up the exposé.

Thanks to insider information, Rubin said he and his colleagues were getting closer to breaking a story with specific names of children and their “sponsors”—who may or may not actually be taking care of the children.

The HHS reportedly helped unaccompanied minors find sponsors to house them through placement agencies such as Southwest Key Programs Inc., where the children were said to have been sexually abused, according to recent whistleblower allegations.

Building on the shocking Senate testimony from HHS whistleblowers including Deborah White and Tara Rodas, Rubin and his colleagues undertook an operation that was part Project Veritas, part Sound of Freedom—not content simply to report on the scandal, but also feeling compelled to get involved in rescue operations.

“We have obtained a list of about 8,500 names from an HHS insider containing the names of the children,” Rubin said, noting that he and his crew have gone across the nation trying to track down the children.

Tragically, when they finally tracked down many of the “sponsors,” the adults had already given the children away, oftentimes delivering them into the hands of violent and dangerous gangs.

“This is industrialized human trafficking on a scale never before seen,” Jones chimed in, referring to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has aided and abetted the free flow of millions of illegal immigrants across the border during the Biden administration.

Rubin and Jones both agreed that America was at a tipping point, and that if GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump were reelected in November, drastic measures would be required to secure the nation’s sovereignty.

“We need mass deportations,” Rubin argued. “It has to be scorched earth.”

Rubin has speaking out about the HHS sex-trafficking scandal for some time now. In March, he appeared on Fox News, hinting that the HHS was engaged in “incredibly shady” handling of young immigrant children, particularly within the foster care system.

“The solution is to load these kids into black vans … a lot of times they’re dropped into the hands of human traffickers, sex traffickers,” he told Fox News’s Jesse Watters.

He returned to Watters’s primetime show in June, where he made reference to the forthcoming report.

Muckraker joined Jesse Watters last night to discuss our upcoming report that will expose the horrors of the federal government's unaccompanied alien children program. Under the Biden administration, this program has lost track of over 100,000 children. A government insider… pic.twitter.com/ZuW3HzRStQ — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) June 20, 2024

Muckraker has reported on similar topics in the past, breaking major scoops about the government’s involvement in child-trafficking at the border, illegals engaged in vote fraud, and nongovernmental organizations—as well as other countries—that were supporting the illegal immigration industry in Mexico.