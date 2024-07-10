Quantcast
10% of Illegals Are Registered to Vote, Survey Says

'If this proportion holds true nationwide, the integrity of the 2024 election is in jeopardy...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Illegals walk on a dirt road after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, Tuesday in Mission, Texas. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed in a survey conducted by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project that 10% of illegal aliens and non-citizens who were asked by the group stated that they were registered to vote in the 2024 election.

“My fellow Americans, today we are calling on all of you to declare independence from foreigners deciding our elections. The evidence you are about to see relates to illegal aliens being registered to vote. This is a problem national in scale. The United States of America is for Americans, and our elections only should be decided by them,” Mike Howell, the Oversight Project’s executive director, said in a July 4, 2024, video.

Dozens of people who were living at a Charlotte, N.C., apartment complex were interviewed, Blaze Media reported. The complex was primarily occupied by illegals. A hidden camera captured several interviews with residents who said they were not American citizens who were, nevertheless, registered to vote.

The interviewees were told that they “come with a group, an organization that is trying to help register Hispanic people to vote” because “in a few months, [they] will be voting for governor or president.”

Anthony Rubin, the founder of Muckraker, said that the organization visited the apartment complex to “ask residents two questions: are you registered to vote and are you a citizen?”

“Shockingly, four of the 41 people we asked confirmed that they were non-citizens and registered to vote. If this proportion holds true nationwide, the integrity of the 2024 election is in jeopardy,” he said.

Howell also talked about the issue on Real America’s Voice’s The War Room.

