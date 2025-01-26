Quantcast
Saturday, January 25, 2025

Watch: Rachel Maddow Lets Biden’s J6 Prosecutor Air Dubious Grievances

'This wasn't ordinary violence...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One of the Biden-era prosecutors involved in the Jan. 6 prosecutions rushed to MSNBC to whine about President Donald Trump’s sweeping pardons for the more than 1,500 Americans who protested the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. 

Former DOJ trial attorney Ashley Akers, who resigned before Trump took office, told Rachel Maddow on Friday that the now-freed protesters are “very dangerous people” and described the pardons as “appalling.”

“This wasn’t ordinary violence,” Akers claimed on the Rachel Maddow Show, turning a blind eye to the BLM riots of 2020. “The police officers who were testifying in trials for years talked about this being the scariest day of their lives. They didn’t know if they were going to come home.” 

Contrary to Akers’s claims, the only individuals who died during the protests of Jan. 6, 2021, were Ashli Babbitt, Kevin Greeson, Benjamin Phillips and Rosanne Boyland—all of whom were Trump supporters.

Babbitt, 35, was a respected veteran who served 12 years in the U.S. Air Force. She was shot by Capitol Police Officer Michael Byrd while inside the U.S. Capitol. Despite public condemnation for his actions, Byrd was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing by the Biden DOJ. 

Akers also claimed that the Jan. 6 pardons “undermine the rule of law,” conveniently spearing her former boss, President Joe Biden, who commuted the death sentences of some of the nation’s most dangerous criminals, including rapists, murderers and terrorists. 

She added, “As judges in our court have continually repeated that the cornerstone of our democracy is the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next. And the crimes that were pardoned from January 6th were crimes that disrupted that peaceful transition of power.”

Akers’s remarks about the certification’s disruption echo language from the DOJ’s unsuccessful attempts to prosecute some of the defendants on charges of obstruction of justice of an official proceeding. 

The Supreme Court rebuked the DOJ for using these charges in relation to the Jan. 6 events, affirming that such law applies only to evidence tampering, not mere interruptions.

Trump attempted to quell the violence that day by releasing a video urging his supporters to go home and respect law enforcement.  

The video, posted on Twitter (now X), did not receive widespread dissemination because Big Tech companies locked and subsequently banned Trump’s accounts in unison.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MSNBC’s Star Attorney Links White Americans to ‘Disgusting’ Label
Next article
Texas Official Says Biden’s Destruction of Southern Border Coming to Light

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com