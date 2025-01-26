Watch: Rachel Maddow Lets Biden’s J6 Prosecutor Air Dubious Grievances

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One of the Biden-era prosecutors involved in the Jan. 6 prosecutions rushed to MSNBC to whine about President Donald Trump’s sweeping pardons for the more than 1,500 Americans who protested the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

Former DOJ trial attorney Ashley Akers, who resigned before Trump took office, told Rachel Maddow on Friday that the now-freed protesters are “very dangerous people” and described the pardons as “appalling.”

“This wasn’t ordinary violence,” Akers claimed on the Rachel Maddow Show, turning a blind eye to the BLM riots of 2020. “The police officers who were testifying in trials for years talked about this being the scariest day of their lives. They didn’t know if they were going to come home.”

Contrary to Akers’s claims, the only individuals who died during the protests of Jan. 6, 2021, were Ashli Babbitt, Kevin Greeson, Benjamin Phillips and Rosanne Boyland—all of whom were Trump supporters.

HEROES Sacrifice is measured by the number of family & friends left behind. The months or years in service Honor is measured by the duty THEY VOLUNTEER for & medals earned These things are immeasurable. WE OWE A DEBT TO ALL WHO SERVE, and pay a price for freedom in this land pic.twitter.com/C2C9eBj9Bv — Justice For Ashli Babbitt (@ForAshli) August 25, 2021

Babbitt, 35, was a respected veteran who served 12 years in the U.S. Air Force. She was shot by Capitol Police Officer Michael Byrd while inside the U.S. Capitol. Despite public condemnation for his actions, Byrd was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing by the Biden DOJ.

Akers also claimed that the Jan. 6 pardons “undermine the rule of law,” conveniently spearing her former boss, President Joe Biden, who commuted the death sentences of some of the nation’s most dangerous criminals, including rapists, murderers and terrorists.

She added, “As judges in our court have continually repeated that the cornerstone of our democracy is the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next. And the crimes that were pardoned from January 6th were crimes that disrupted that peaceful transition of power.”

Akers’s remarks about the certification’s disruption echo language from the DOJ’s unsuccessful attempts to prosecute some of the defendants on charges of obstruction of justice of an official proceeding.

The Supreme Court rebuked the DOJ for using these charges in relation to the Jan. 6 events, affirming that such law applies only to evidence tampering, not mere interruptions.

Now keep in mind–Ashley “rule of law” in several cases signed off on the unlawful use of 1512c2, reversed by SCOTUS last year. She undoubtedly, like all J6 prosecutors, embellished if not flat out lied about the circumstances of the cases in her grip. She also sought excessive… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 25, 2025

Trump attempted to quell the violence that day by releasing a video urging his supporters to go home and respect law enforcement.

The video, posted on Twitter (now X), did not receive widespread dissemination because Big Tech companies locked and subsequently banned Trump’s accounts in unison.