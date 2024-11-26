2nd Failed Trump Assassin’s Son Hit w/ More Child Porn Charges

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Oran Alexander Routh, the son of failed Trump assassin Ryan Routh, was hit with more child pornography charges in a superseding indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Routh was initially arrested on Sept. 24 for possessing child pornography, after FBI agents allegedly found it on his electronic devices while searching his home in relation to his father’s alleged Sept. 15 assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

Oran Routh was indicted on two counts of child-porn possession on Sept. 30, and then hit with another superseding indictment on Oct. 28.

The son of the 2nd alleged Trump assassin was hit with more child p*rn charges. FBI agents apparently found more illicit content on the devices seized from his home in September. This is the superseding indictment filed yesterday pic.twitter.com/2Pmcl5HUo7 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) November 26, 2024

And now, he faces still more charges. Tuesday’s indictment lists five additional charges. The illicit content was allegedly found on the same devices that were seized in the initial searches.

Routh has pled not guilty to all of the charges thus far, and is on house arrest pending trial. An FBI agent who testified at his initial hearing on Oct. 1 said the FBI found more than 20 devices linked to Oran. At least two were found to contain child pornography, and the bureau is continuing to search the others, he said.

Law enforcement started investigating Oran for child pornography last year, when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, or NCMEC, flagged a video allegedly on his phone. NCMEC passed that tip along to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, which visited his mother’s home in February. Law enforcement didn’t follow up until Oran’s father allegedly tried to kill Trump.

Meanwhile, a recent court filing in Ryan Routh’s assassination case suggests that child porn was also found on the father’s computer.

“Counsel for the defense and members of the defense team shall not possess for any purpose discovery material that contains Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM); alternative arrangements will be made for reviewing such discovery,” a protective order in Ryan Routh’s case said. The father hasn’t been charged with possessing child porn.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.