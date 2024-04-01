MSNBC Meltdown: Nicolle Wallace’s On-Air Tantrum Over Trump’s Defense

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace became visibly upset live on-air while discussing former President Donald Trump’s remarks against Loren Merchan, the adult daughter of Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan.

Wallace expressed her frustration by tossing her script in the air, declaring it was “time to do something different,” referring to what she described, without evidence, as Trump’s assault on the judicial system.

“We’re not going to have this conversation again,” Wallace claimed on the Friday edition of Deadline. “I have come on the air with breaking news about requests for gag orders because of threats for judges and their kids more times than I could count today before I got ready.”

NEW: MSNBC host Nicole Wallace has emotional meltdown and throws her papers in the air after Trump criticized New York Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter. Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. What Wallace didn’t say during her meltdown is the fact that Merchan’s daughter is… pic.twitter.com/DFYgIgfPHw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 31, 2024

Before allowing her guests to speak, she added, “Donald Trump brazenly and repeatedly attacks not just judges. Judges don’t have Secret Service protecting them. … What are we going to do different, because Donald Trump sure as hell isn’t changing.”

Wallace’s bafflingly emotional reaction followed Trump’s criticism of Loren Merchan, a prominent political consultant and daughter of the judge overseeing his hush-money criminal trial in Manhattan

According to the New York Post, Loren Merchan serves as the president of Authentic Campaigns, a leftist political consulting firm, whose clients include the 2020 campaign of Joe Biden and the Senate Majority PAC.

Notably, clients represented by Loren Merchan’s firm have accumulated at least $93 million in campaign donations, the Post reported. Some of the fundraising emails by Loren Merchan’s clients referenced the case her father is presiding over, the outlet alleged.

In response to these allegations, Trump is raising the alarm about potential conflict of interests or ethics violations.

“Maybe the Judge is such a hater because his daughter makes money by working to ‘Get Trump,’ and when he rules against me over and over again, he is making her company, and her, richer and richer. How can this be allowed?” Trump questioned on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Some social media critics also chastised Loren Merchan for alleged anti-Trump posts, including a photo depicting the former president behind bars. However, a spokesperson for the Manhattan judge clarified that the Twitter page associated with these posts is not owned by Loren Merchan.