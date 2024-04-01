Quantcast
Sunday, March 31, 2024

MSNBC Meltdown: Nicolle Wallace’s On-Air Tantrum Over Trump’s Defense

'We’re not going to have this conversation again...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
MSNBC talking head Nicolle Wallace
MSNBC talking head Nicolle Wallace / IMAGE: MSNBC via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace became visibly upset live on-air while discussing former President Donald Trump’s remarks against Loren Merchan, the adult daughter of Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan. 

Wallace expressed her frustration by tossing her script in the air, declaring it was “time to do something different,” referring to what she described, without evidence, as Trump’s assault on the judicial system.

“We’re not going to have this conversation again,” Wallace claimed on the Friday edition of Deadline. “I have come on the air with breaking news about requests for gag orders because of threats for judges and their kids more times than I could count today before I got ready.”

Before allowing her guests to speak, she added, “Donald Trump brazenly and repeatedly attacks not just judges. Judges don’t have Secret Service protecting them. … What are we going to do different, because Donald Trump sure as hell isn’t changing.”

Wallace’s bafflingly emotional reaction followed Trump’s criticism of Loren Merchan, a prominent political consultant and daughter of the judge overseeing his hush-money criminal trial in Manhattan 

According to the New York Post, Loren Merchan serves as the president of Authentic Campaigns, a leftist political consulting firm, whose clients include the 2020 campaign of Joe Biden and the Senate Majority PAC. 

Notably, clients represented by Loren Merchan’s firm have accumulated at least $93 million in campaign donations, the Post reported. Some of the fundraising emails by Loren Merchan’s clients referenced the case her father is presiding over, the outlet alleged.

In response to these allegations, Trump is raising the alarm about potential conflict of interests or ethics violations. 

“Maybe the Judge is such a hater because his daughter makes money by working to ‘Get Trump,’ and when he rules against me over and over again, he is making her company, and her, richer and richer. How can this be allowed?” Trump questioned on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Some social media critics also chastised Loren Merchan for alleged anti-Trump posts, including a photo depicting the former president behind bars. However, a spokesperson for the Manhattan judge clarified that the Twitter page associated with these posts is not owned by Loren Merchan. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pro-Palestinian Activists Declare NYC Park an Autonomous Zone
Next article
GOP Rep. Addresses Backlash over Gaza ‘Nagasaki and Hiroshima’ Metaphor

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com