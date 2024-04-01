Quantcast
Sunday, March 31, 2024

GOP Rep. Addresses Backlash over Gaza ‘Nagasaki and Hiroshima’ Metaphor

'It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tim Walberg (Source: Screenshot / CSPAN)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., has responded to social media criticism following the leak of a video in which he suggested that the Gaza Strip “should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima,” referring to the two Japanese cities destroyed by nuclear blasts during World War II. 

In a Sunday statement posted on Twitter, Walberg addressed the backlash, stating, “As a child who grew up in the Cold War Era, the last thing I’d advocate for would be the use of nuclear weapons.”

He clarified further: “In a shortened clip, I used a metaphor to convey the need for both Israel and Ukraine to win their wars as swiftly as possible, without putting American troops in harm’s way.” 

The criticism aimed at Walberg ensued after the release of a video clip in which he discusses why U.S. funds were allocated for a pier in the Gaza Strip.

Expressing his opposition to the funding, Walberg responded by attributing the decision to President Joe Biden. “I don’t think we should,” he said. “We shouldn’t be spending a dime on humanitarian aid. It should be like Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Get it over quick.”

The Michigan Republican shared the full transcript of his remarks with CNN, where he used the same metaphor in reference to Ukraine and its war with Russia. 

“The same should be in Ukraine. Defeat Putin quick. Instead [of] 80% in Ukraine being used for humanitarian purposes, it should be 80-100% to wipe out Russia, if that’s what we want to do,” Walberg remarked, according to CNN’s reporting of the transcript.

In his Twitter statement, Walberg accused the media of misinterpreting his remarks. 

“The quicker these wars end, the fewer innocent lives will be caught in the crossfire,” he continued.  

He added: “The sooner Hamas and Russia surrender, the easier it will be to move forward. The use of this metaphor, along with the removal of context, distorted my message, but I fully stand by these beliefs and stand by our allies.” 

