Friday, November 22, 2024

MSNBC Is Slammed for ‘Sick’ Article that Sympathizes with Laken Riley’s Killer

'You literally can’t make up this level of depravity. These people are sick. The guy is a murderer...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Jose Ibarra
Jose Ibarra / IMAGE: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Leftist outlet MSNBC faced backlash after publishing an opinion piece Thursday which appeared to sympathize with Laken Riley’s migrant killer.

“Laken Riley’s killer never stood a chance,” the headline originally read.

After the outlet received an onslaught of criticism for the title, it was changed to “The guilt of Laken Riley’s killer was never in doubt.”

Donald Trump Jr. slammed the article in a social media post on X.

“You literally can’t make up this level of depravity,” Trump Jr. wrote. “These people are sick. The guy is a murderer.”

He elaborated on how everyone should be appalled with MSNBC.

“He’s an illegal alien that killed an innocent young woman but MSNBC would rather go to bat for him,” he continued. “However, much you hate MSNBC it’s not enough!”

Podcaster Joe Rogan had a simple yet to the point response regarding the title.

“What the f**k is this s**t,” Rogan asked.

Author Blaine Pardoe expressed how Riley was the true victim.

“Laken never stood a chance,” Pardoe wrote. “This guy got exactly what he deserved.”

Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, was brutally murdered by illegal Venezuelan migrant Jose Ibarra while on a run at the University of Georgia in February.

Ibarra was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday in a bench trial.

After the verdict, President-elect Donald Trump wrote a message of support to Riley’s family and expressed how justice was served.

“Although the pain and heartbreak will last forever, hopefully this can help bring some peace and closure to her wonderful family who fought for Justice, and to ensure that other families don’t have to go through what they have,” he said. “We love you, Laken, and our hearts will always be with you.”

The president reiterated how important it is to secure the border and stop immigrant crime.

“It is time to secure our Border, and remove these criminals and thugs from our Country, so nothing like this can happen again!” Trump added.

