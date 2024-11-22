Quantcast
Friday, November 22, 2024

Cruz Slams International ‘Kangaroo Court’ for Latest Anti-Israel Move

'I'm worried in the next two months that they will try to do something very similar to what happened in December of 2016 with 2334, and I think that this ICC arrest warrant is shameful...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed the International Criminal Court Friday for issuing an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Cruz said the ICC’s decision, made more than one years after Islamic terror group Hamas launched its deadly Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, was an “absolute outrage” that raised questions over the legitimacy of the globalist court.

“Well, it is an absolute outrage, and, and the ICC already had very, very questionable legitimacy, but with this decision, the International Criminal Court has just become a kangaroo court,” the senator said on his Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast. “And frankly, that’s not fair to kangaroos.”

Cruz expressed concern that the ICC would make a similar move to the United Nation’s Resolution 2334 in Dec. 2016, a declaration stating Israel’s establishment of settlements “in Palestinian territory occupied since 1967″ was not legally valid.

“I’m worried in the next two months that they will try to do something very similar to what happened in December of 2016 with 2334, and I think that this ICC arrest warrant is shameful,” he said. “I also think the incoming Trump administration is going to stand very strongly against this absolutely disgraceful decision.”

Cruz acknowledged that not every Democrat is a member of the “pro Hamas” faction of the party, but said “just about every single Democrat is terrified of that faction.”

The Texas senator mentioned the anti-Israel protests on U.S. college campuses, singling out the days-long takeover at Columbia University in spring 2024.

He ripped Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for his failure to crack down on the disruptive, antisemitic protests.

“When Columbia was having the antisemitic protest and the leaders of Columbia were talking to Schumer, Schumer told them, ‘Don’t worry about it. The Democrats, we don’t care. It’s only the Republicans who care about this,'” Cruz said. “Understand what that admission was, and that was out of Schumer’s own mouth, that we, the Democrats, don’t care about violent anti-Semites terrorizing students in Columbia University and other universities threatening Jewish students.”

Cruz continued to call out the Democrats for not speaking out on antisemitism.

“It’s not a priority for them. Why? Because they’re terrified by the pro Hamas faction of the party who supports the radicals and the anti Semites,” Cruz added. “That is tragically where we are.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MSNBC Is Slammed for ‘Sick’ Article that Sympathizes with Laken Riley’s Killer
Next article
Merchan Puts Indefinite Pause on Trump’s Sentencing as Dismissal Decision Looms

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com