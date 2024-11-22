Cruz Slams International ‘Kangaroo Court’ for Latest Anti-Israel Move

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed the International Criminal Court Friday for issuing an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Cruz said the ICC’s decision, made more than one years after Islamic terror group Hamas launched its deadly Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, was an “absolute outrage” that raised questions over the legitimacy of the globalist court.

“Well, it is an absolute outrage, and, and the ICC already had very, very questionable legitimacy, but with this decision, the International Criminal Court has just become a kangaroo court,” the senator said on his Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast. “And frankly, that’s not fair to kangaroos.”

The International Criminal Court is a kangaroo court—and frankly, that's unfair to kangaroos. The ICC's arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu is nothing short of antisemitism. I expect the Trump administration will stand strong against this nonsense.https://t.co/ePO84cMlBH pic.twitter.com/gRlSTV3ele — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 22, 2024

Cruz expressed concern that the ICC would make a similar move to the United Nation’s Resolution 2334 in Dec. 2016, a declaration stating Israel’s establishment of settlements “in Palestinian territory occupied since 1967″ was not legally valid.

“I’m worried in the next two months that they will try to do something very similar to what happened in December of 2016 with 2334, and I think that this ICC arrest warrant is shameful,” he said. “I also think the incoming Trump administration is going to stand very strongly against this absolutely disgraceful decision.”

Cruz acknowledged that not every Democrat is a member of the “pro Hamas” faction of the party, but said “just about every single Democrat is terrified of that faction.”

Gaetz Withdraws as AG, the ICC Tries to Arrest Netanyahu & The View Melts Down. @benfergusonshow and I break it all down on Verdict. https://t.co/1xRLeZDnPh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 22, 2024

The Texas senator mentioned the anti-Israel protests on U.S. college campuses, singling out the days-long takeover at Columbia University in spring 2024.

He ripped Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for his failure to crack down on the disruptive, antisemitic protests.