MSNBC Host Hides Ties to Co-Conspirator Hubby in Russia-Gate Interview

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) MSNBC’s fake token Republican, Nicolle Wallace, was called out after inviting her husband on to defend the New York Times‘s role in the Russia-collusion conspiracy—without noting their relationship.

Wallace, a former George W. Bush staffer and John McCain campaign adviser, quietly married Times reporter Michael Schmidt in April 2022.

Schmidt had been the conduit of several notorious leaks that then-FBI Director James Comey used to launder the discredited Steele Dossier as a valid source in order to justify the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation.

After leaking to the Times and other left-wing organizations, Comey and his deep-state cronies proceeded to cite the media reports as evidence of suspicious activity in a series of four FISA applications to surveille Trump and his campaign surrogates.

Evidence now shows, however, that intelligence officials knew from early on that the probe was falsely predicated, and that it had been directed by none other than then-President Barack Obama, after having been cooked up by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Ironically, Schmidt accused the Trump officials who are currently unraveling the conspiracy of doing the same thing in trying to manufacture their own investigation.

“What we see them doing is moving the ball around the court and teeing each other up differently, you know, to—to get them to some sort of investigation,” Schmidt claimed.

“You have the [Trump-allied] intelligence community taking the fruits of what it does, or whatever classified stuff that it has, declassifying it, sending referrals to the Justice Department, and putting the department in a place to go forward and say, ‘OK, we’re looking at this and using the specter of criminality to—to examine Trump’s foes,” he added.

In addition to her hubby, Wallace balanced the panel with yet another NeverTrump conspirator, lawfare activist Andrew Weissmann, the de-facto mastermind of the Mueller investigation even though ostensibly neutral special counsel Robert Mueller was its figurehead.

Mueller, who has been living recently in a nursing home, testified in 2019 that he had no idea what Fusion GPS was, despite the crucial role the opposition research firm played in compiling the Steele Dossier.

His eponymous report ultimately failed to find sufficient evidence to prosecute President Donald Trump but stopped short of exonerating him—thereby giving Democrats the ammo needed to reclaim the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterms and wage a spurious impeachment investigation.

Wallace also offered her own color commentary to cue up Weissmann’s response.

“I don’t know what moves the men in the man-osphere, but it looks so freakin’ lame and weak to be so obsessed with Obama,” she groused.

It is unclear whether Schmidt or Weissmann is under investigation for their respective roles in the conspiracy.

Attorney General Pam Bondi this week declined to confirm or deny whether a grand jury had yet been empaneled, although administration officials have strongly suggested that the criminal probe was moving forward.

Investigative reporter Hans Mahncke noted that a crucial deadline was approaching if the DOJ hoped to secure perjury indictments over testimony given to special counsel John Durham during his earlier investigation of the Russia-gate conspiracy.

I don’t know if John Brennan is currently in Austria, but as of today, there is exactly one week left to charge him based on what he told John Durham on August 21, 2020. This deadline is critical because, unlike his brief soundbites in Congress, he spent an entire day with… — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) August 13, 2025

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.