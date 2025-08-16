Saturday, August 16, 2025

MSNBC Host Hides Ties to Co-Conspirator Hubby in Russia-Gate Interview

'I don't know what moves the men in the man-osphere, but it looks so freakin' lame and weak to be so obsessed with Obama...'

Posted by Editor 1

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) MSNBC’s fake token Republican, Nicolle Wallace, was called out after inviting her husband on to defend the New York Times‘s role in the Russia-collusion conspiracy—without noting their relationship.

Wallace, a former George W. Bush staffer and John McCain campaign adviser, quietly married Times reporter Michael Schmidt in April 2022.

Schmidt had been the conduit of several notorious leaks that then-FBI Director James Comey used to launder the discredited Steele Dossier as a valid source in order to justify the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation.

After leaking to the Times and other left-wing organizations, Comey and his deep-state cronies proceeded to cite the media reports as evidence of suspicious activity in a series of four FISA applications to surveille Trump and his campaign surrogates.

Evidence now shows, however, that intelligence officials knew from early on that the probe was falsely predicated, and that it had been directed by none other than then-President Barack Obama, after having been cooked up by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Ironically, Schmidt accused the Trump officials who are currently unraveling the conspiracy of doing the same thing in trying to manufacture their own investigation.

“What we see them doing is moving the ball around the court and teeing each other up differently, you know, to—to get them to some sort of investigation,” Schmidt claimed.

“You have the [Trump-allied] intelligence community taking the fruits of what it does, or whatever classified stuff that it has, declassifying it, sending referrals to the Justice Department, and putting the department in a place to go forward and say, ‘OK, we’re looking at this and using the specter of criminality to—to examine Trump’s foes,” he added.

In addition to her hubby, Wallace balanced the panel with yet another NeverTrump conspirator, lawfare activist Andrew Weissmann, the de-facto mastermind of the Mueller investigation even though ostensibly neutral special counsel Robert Mueller was its figurehead.

Mueller, who has been living recently in a nursing home, testified in 2019 that he had no idea what Fusion GPS was, despite the crucial role the opposition research firm played in compiling the Steele Dossier.

His eponymous report ultimately failed to find sufficient evidence to prosecute President Donald Trump but stopped short of exonerating him—thereby giving Democrats the ammo needed to reclaim the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterms and wage a spurious impeachment investigation.

Wallace also offered her own color commentary to cue up Weissmann’s response.

“I don’t know what moves the men in the man-osphere, but it looks so freakin’ lame and weak to be so obsessed with Obama,” she groused.

It is unclear whether Schmidt or Weissmann is under investigation for their respective roles in the conspiracy.

Attorney General Pam Bondi this week declined to confirm or deny whether a grand jury had yet been empaneled, although administration officials have strongly suggested that the criminal probe was moving forward.

Investigative reporter Hans Mahncke noted that a crucial deadline was approaching if the DOJ hoped to secure perjury indictments over testimony given to special counsel John Durham during his earlier investigation of the Russia-gate conspiracy.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pardon Me? With Charges Looming, Hillary Mulls Nominating Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com