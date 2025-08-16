Saturday, August 16, 2025

Pardon Me? With Charges Looming, Hillary Mulls Nominating Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

'I might have to start liking her again...'

Posted by Editor 1

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Former Obama Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and CIA Director John Brennan said in separate interviews that President Donald Trump should receive a Nobel Peace Prize if he successfully brokers an armistice between Russia and Ukraine.

Clinton and Brennan are both possible subjects of a federal conspiracy investigation into the Russia-gate hoax. That means that, as a last resort if found guilty, they may need to seek a presidential pardon from the very person against whom they allegedly conspired, President Donald Trump.

Speaking on the “Raging Moderates” podcast with New York University professor Scott Galloway and Fox News token liberal Jessica Tarlov, Clinton said she would personally nominate her 2016 election opponent for a Nobel Peace Prize.

True to Clinton form, she qualified her statement with a litany of preconditions that seem highly unlikely—notably that Russia will cede back all the territory it claimed from Ukraine during the Obama and Biden administrations.

“He is not meeting with a friend. He is meeting with an adversary—and an adversary who wants to see the destruction of the United States and the Western alliance,” said Clinton, who famously presented the Kremlin with a “reset button” while serving as America’s top diplomat.

“But if he could bring about the end to this terrible war if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor … if President Trump were the architect of that, I’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize,” Clinton added.

Trump—who has helped to usher in severaly other peace agreements, including the Abraham Accords between Israel and several of its Arab neighbors—responded that it was “very nice” of Clinton to offer to nominate him, The Hill reported.

“I might have to start liking her again,” he told Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Friday while flying to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for bilateral talks in Anchorage, Alaska.

Brennan concurred with Clinton during an MSNBC interview with CIA stenographer Nicolle Wallace, while also putting Trump’s odds of success at one in 100.

“This is something way, way beyond his ability to even influence … but I would second the nomination for a Peace Prize for Donald Trump if, in fact, that happens,” said Brennan, who added additional qualifiers about the specific kind of ceasefire that would be needed.

Trump’s Alaska summit was not an immediate success, with Putin rejecting the terms for a ceasefire that was considered necessary for advancing talks and staving off sanctions.

Nonetheless, a visibly exhausted Trump declared the meeting a success, keeping the door open for future trilateral talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelinskyy.

Meanwhile, new damning documents emerged on Friday that further implicated Clinton and Brennan in specific crimes related to the Russia-gate hoax—and, in Clinton’s case, to a much larger influence-peddling operation through the Clinton Foundation, which has invested in Ukraine’s postwar rebuilding.

An email discovered by current FBI Director Kashyap Patel and released by Just the News’s John Solomon showed that Yates had specifically directed investigators in a Clinton corruption case to “shut it down.”

Additionally, evidence revealed that under Obama appointee Sally Yates, Trump’s first acting attorney general, the FBI—led by Deputy Director Andrew McCabe—was actively prevented from examining more than 300,000 Clinton emails found on the laptop of convicted pedophile Anthony Weiner.

Comey falsely reassured the public in the days ahead of the 2016 election that a thorough investigation—led by anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok—had conclusively investigated the laptop and found no evidence to reopen its investigation of Clinton.

An email released Wednesday by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard showed that Brennan, along with then-FBI Director James Comey, then-DNI James Clapper and then-NSA director Mike Rogers, agreed to “compromise on our ‘normal’ modalities” in order to put out a false intelligence report demanded by then-President Barack Obama that misleadingly claimed Russia had tampered in the 2016 election.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

