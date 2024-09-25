More Americans Think College Degree Is Useless

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Left destroyed academia. Now, many Americans think that degrees from colleges and universities are useless and that people should pursue their education elsewhere.

Big League Politics reported that, according to the results of a recent Rasmussen poll, approximately 20% of American voters think that the value of college education has increased.

The poll discovered that 68% of American adults still think that a college degree is at least somewhat important, which includes 25% who believe it’s very important. However, it was also noted that 25% think that a college degree is not important, with 6% believing it doesn’t matter at all.

While higher education becomes more expensive every year, its quality doesn’t increase with the price tag, which is reflected in the poll results. Forty-five percent of American voters stated that the quality of a college education has reduced in recent years, with only 21% saying that it increased and 25% saying that the value of a college education has stayed the same.

When examining Americans’ perspectives of the issue based on their voting patterns, 38% of Democrat voters, 50% of Republican voters and 46% of independent voters believe the value of an education in a typical American college or university has decreased in the last few years.

Conservatives on Twitter also wrote that college education is a scam that either doesn’t benefit a person or turns them into a far-left ideologue.

“95% of what you learn in university is useless information (or outright blank slate theory egalitarianism propaganda), with no real-world application. Unfortunately, you have to get a university degree to be ‘qualified’ for virtually every high-paying job,” @CorporateMacBot wrote.

Others noted that since college degrees are overpriced, do not guarantee a job and require you to learn stuff you don’t need in real life, it’s “only a matter of time before employers do not require them.”

I can’t think of a bigger waste of money than a college degree. They:

• Are WAY overpriced

• Do not guarantee you a job

• Make you learn stuff you’ll never need It’s only a matter of time before employers do not require them. — Jarek Lewis (@jarrylew) August 17, 2022

Some other people on Twitter even went as far as to say that “being educated” is a scam.

“Being ‘educated’ is one of the biggest scams ever. You’re either smart or you’re not, and no amount of learning will change that. You need to learn skills, and over time, you’ll refine those skills. But anything more than a high-school level ‘formal’ education is wholly unnecessary,” @callicrates_ wrote.