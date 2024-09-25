Quantcast
Wednesday, September 25, 2024

CNN Apologizes for Suggesting Tlaib Is Anti-Semitic—but Snubs Cotton

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) CNN anchor Dana Bash issued a clarification on Tuesday after accusing Rep. Rashida Tlaib of spreading anti-Semitism and Sen. Tom Cotton of condoning it. 

On Monday’s edition of Inside Politics, Bash reported that Tlaib had claimed in remarks to the Detroit Metro Times that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel might be biased against Palestinians because she is Jewish.

These remarks were widely interpreted as anti-Semitic, Bash correctly noted. However, Bash undermined her reporting the following day, clarifying that Tlaib “did not reference Nessel’s Jewish identity.”

Contrary to Bash’s clarification, Nessel affirmed on X that Tlaib’s comments were “anti-Semitic and wrong.”

Bash’s correction did not address the line of attacks against Cotton, who on Sunday defended President Donald Trump’s assertions that Jewish Americans would bear some blame if Republicans do not win the White House in 2024.  

Bash cited this line of defense to claim that anti-Semitism is present in the Republican Party. “A sad reality – antisemitism is everywhere and it comes from both ends of the political spectrum,” Bash wrote on X. 

However, Cotton did not condemn Trump’s remarks because there were no anti-Semitic tropes in it, according to Republicans. 

Cotton had specifically appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday where he countered anchor Jake Tapper’s line of questioning that suggested Trump was spreading anti-Semitic remarks. 

“I think the only reason the Democrats latched onto it this week is that they see the polling that reflects Donald Trump winning record high amounts of Jewish voters for Republicans,” Cotton said. 

He also pointed out that Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to condemn anti-Semitism. When Tapper noted that Harris is married to a Jewish man, Cotton quickly replied that Trump has Jewish grandchildren. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
More Americans Think College Degree Is Useless

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com