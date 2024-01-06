More Americans Now Say J6rs ‘Had a Point’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Despite the propaganda by the mainstream media and the incredibly divided society, a recent survey revealed that over four-in-10 Americans started showing support for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protesters, believing that they had a point or acted appropriately.

“Sympathy” for those people has surged for the hundreds who entered the Capitol the day Congress and treasonous former Vice President Mike Pence decided that Joe Biden “won” the 2020 election, according to the latest Suffolk University/USA Today poll.

“The survey, which was completed shortly before the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump, showed sympathy for the rioters has increased among the voting public over the past several years,” Suffolk’s analysis said.

The poll then revealed that now less than 50% of those who were interviewed saw Jan. 6, 2021, protesters in a negative way.

“Only 48% of voters overall said they thought the rioters were ‘criminals,’ a significant drop from the 70% of voters who thought so in a Suffolk survey conducted just weeks after the attacks. Those who agreed that ‘they went too far, but they had a point’ rose to 37% from 24%, and 6% called their actions ‘appropriate,’ when in 2021 just 2% did,” the results showed.

The upcoming Saturday marks the third anniversary of the event. While there are small events that are planned in Washington, D.C., the Justice Department continues rounding up over 1,000 people it suspects of being involved in the event, according to the Washington Examiner.

People who supported the protesters recently released a time-stamped video of the riots, adding that the video provided better context for the actions of the rioters that day. The news source wrote that the video is especially notable because it provides a new and clearer angle to the murder of one of the protesters, Ashli Babbitt, by a U.S. Capitol Police officer.