Mom Sues Mattel Over Daughter’s ‘Wicked’ Dolls Linked to Porn Site

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) A South Carolina mother filed a class-action lawsuit Tuesday against toy giant Mattel after her daughter visited a pornographic website link printed on the box of her Wicked movie doll.

Social media users discovered in early November that a number of doll boxes in retail stores include a link to “Wicked.com” instead of “WickedMovie.com.”

The mother alleged that she and her daughter suffered “emotional distress” from the misprint, which she claimed Mattel did not offer a refund for, according to court documents.

The official Mattel Wicked dolls link to a porn site on the box 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iW4mNVAlPE — just2good (Sarah Genao) (@just2goodYT) November 9, 2024

“These scenes were hardcore, full on nude pornographic images depicting actual intercourse,” the lawsuit reads. “Plaintiff’s minor daughter immediately showed her mother the photographs and both were horrified by what they saw. If plaintiff had been aware of such an inappropriate defect in the product, she would not have purchased it.”

Mattel removed its dolls, based on the Universal Pictures film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, from stores including Target, Amazon and Kohl’s last month, Variety reported.

BREAKING: Mattel is now being sued by a mom after her young daughter visited an adult p**n website which was accidentally printed onto Mattel’s ‘Wicked’ doll packaging. The mother alleges her daughter suffered “emotional distress” after seeing the hardcore p**n. Mattel has also… pic.twitter.com/tMUD6NziuI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 3, 2024

The company, which also owns the Barbie brand, issued a statement saying Mattel was “aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel ‘Wicked’ collection dolls, primarily sold in the United States, which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page.”

Mattel added that customers who already bought the Wicked dolls should “discard the product packaging or obscure the link,” according to the outlet.

Mattel did not address the lawsuit to the outlet, but said children can still play with the dolls without any issue from the error on the box.

“The Wicked Dolls have returned for sale with correct packaging at retailers online and in stores to meet the strong consumer demand for the products,” the company told Variety. “The previous misprint on the packaging in no way impacts the value or play experience provided by the product itself in the limited number of units sold before the correction.”

