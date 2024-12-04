Quantcast
Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Mom Sues Mattel Over Daughter’s ‘Wicked’ Dolls Linked to Porn Site

'Plaintiff’s minor daughter immediately showed her mother the photographs and both were horrified by what they saw...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Wicked doll
Wicked doll / IMAGE: @just2goodYT via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) A South Carolina mother filed a class-action lawsuit Tuesday against toy giant Mattel after her daughter visited a pornographic website link printed on the box of her Wicked movie doll.

Social media users discovered in early November that a number of doll boxes in retail stores include a link to “Wicked.com” instead of “WickedMovie.com.”

The mother alleged that she and her daughter suffered “emotional distress” from the misprint, which she claimed Mattel did not offer a refund for, according to court documents.

“These scenes were hardcore, full on nude pornographic images depicting actual intercourse,” the lawsuit reads. “Plaintiff’s minor daughter immediately showed her mother the photographs and both were horrified by what they saw. If plaintiff had been aware of such an inappropriate defect in the product, she would not have purchased it.”

Mattel removed its dolls, based on the Universal Pictures film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, from stores including Target, Amazon and Kohl’s last month, Variety reported.

The company, which also owns the Barbie brand, issued a statement saying Mattel was “aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel ‘Wicked’ collection dolls, primarily sold in the United States, which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page.”

Mattel added that customers who already bought the Wicked dolls should “discard the product packaging or obscure the link,” according to the outlet.

Mattel did not address the lawsuit to the outlet, but said children can still play with the dolls without any issue from the error on the box.

“The Wicked Dolls have returned for sale with correct packaging at retailers online and in stores to meet the strong consumer demand for the products,” the company told Variety. “The previous misprint on the packaging in no way impacts the value or play experience provided by the product itself in the limited number of units sold before the correction.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Never Seen Anything Like It’: Cruz Flabbergasted as Media Begs Biden for ‘More Pardons’
Next article
Ex-FBI Director Comey’s Daughter Joins DOJ Team Prosecuting Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com