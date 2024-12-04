Ex-FBI Director Comey’s Daughter Joins DOJ Team Prosecuting Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A familiar face has joined the Justice Department’s team in the prosecution of Sean “Diddy” Combs: DOJ lawyer Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey.

Comey entered her appearance Monday in the U.S. government’s sex-trafficking case against Combs, the famous rapper with numerous connections to the Hollywood elite and Democrat Party.

Comey has been on some of the most recent high-profile cases in the Southern District of New York, including that of notorious sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

In June, Comey filed a declaration to keep the FBI’s records on deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein secret, on the grounds that his former associate Maxwell could be granted a new trial soon.

“Because the majority of the records in this category were not introduced as public exhibits during Maxwell’s first trial, they remain non-public, though the Government may still seek to introduce them should Maxwell be granted a retrial,” Comey argued in June.

Clean up on aisle 10!

After filing a declaration to keep the FBI's records on Jeffrey Epstein secret in June, she's now on the Sean 'Diddy' Combs case, according to this Monday court filing. https://t.co/sUl1mR5VCt pic.twitter.com/u2Y7wsKLOr — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) December 4, 2024

Comey’s concerns about a new trial were unfounded. Last week, an appeals court upheld her conviction on five charges of recruiting and grooming four underage girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. A judge has allowed the Epstein records to remain closed regardless, though it’s possible that another party could now sue for the records again since Maxwell’s case is closed.

Comey now looks set to participate in Combs’ trial, which is currently scheduled for May.

Combs was denied bail last month by a judge who cited evidence showing him to be a “serious risk” of witness tampering and proof he has tried to hide prohibited communications with third parties while incarcerated.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years, aided by associates and employees. An indictment alleges that he silenced victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

Lawyers for Combs say any alleged sexual abuse described in the indictment occurred during consensual relations between adults and that new evidence refutes allegations that Combs used his “power and prestige” to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers known as “Freak Offs.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.