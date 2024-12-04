Quantcast
Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Ex-FBI Director Comey’s Daughter Joins DOJ Team Prosecuting Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

In June, Comey filed a declaration to keep the FBI's records on deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein secret...

Posted by Ken Silva
Sean
Sean "Diddy" Combs / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A familiar face has joined the Justice Department’s team in the prosecution of Sean “Diddy” Combs: DOJ lawyer Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey.

Comey entered her appearance Monday in the U.S. government’s sex-trafficking case against Combs, the famous rapper with numerous connections to the Hollywood elite and Democrat Party.

Comey has been on some of the most recent high-profile cases in the Southern District of New York, including that of notorious sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

In June, Comey filed a declaration to keep the FBI’s records on deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein secret, on the grounds that his former associate Maxwell could be granted a new trial soon.

“Because the majority of the records in this category were not introduced as public exhibits during Maxwell’s first trial, they remain non-public, though the Government may still seek to introduce them should Maxwell be granted a retrial,” Comey argued in June.

Comey’s concerns about a new trial were unfounded. Last week, an appeals court upheld her conviction on five charges of recruiting and grooming four underage girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. A judge has allowed the Epstein records to remain closed regardless, though it’s possible that another party could now sue for the records again since Maxwell’s case is closed.

Comey now looks set to participate in Combs’ trial, which is currently scheduled for May.

Combs was denied bail last month by a judge who cited evidence showing him to be a “serious risk” of witness tampering and proof he has tried to hide prohibited communications with third parties while incarcerated.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years, aided by associates and employees. An indictment alleges that he silenced victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

Lawyers for Combs say any alleged sexual abuse described in the indictment occurred during consensual relations between adults and that new evidence refutes allegations that Combs used his “power and prestige” to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers known as “Freak Offs.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Mom Sues Mattel Over Daughter’s ‘Wicked’ Dolls Linked to Porn Site
Next article
Secret Service Agent Fired at Suspects Outside of Janet Yellen’s House

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com