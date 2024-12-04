Quantcast
Wednesday, December 4, 2024

‘Never Seen Anything Like It’: Cruz Flabbergasted as Media Begs Biden for ‘More Pardons’

'This is about protecting Joe. This is about protecting his own corruption...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was flabbergasted on Wednesday’s episode of his podcast as leftist media pundits begged for President Joe Biden to issue “more pardons” following his decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden.

Biden released a statement Sunday evening pardoning his son from Jan. 2014 to Dec. 2024—despite previously saying he would not do so. On Verdict, Cruz suggested Democrats fear President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming reform of federal agencies, hence their reaction to Biden’s decision.

“Look, I think they are panicking. I think they are terrified about the incoming Department of Justice, about the incoming leadership of the FBI,” the senator said. “They’re terrified about Pam Bondi as attorney general. They’re terrified about Kash Patel as the director of the FBI, and they’re scrambling to seek cover.”

Cruz said everyone—White House staffers, reporters, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Democrat senators and Biden himself—knew Hunter Biden would inevitably be grated a pardon from his father.

“This is about protecting Joe. This is about protecting his own corruption,” he emphasized.

The Texas senator compared Biden’s pardon to a criminal using a juvenile to commit a crime, such as a teenage drug mule, to receive a lighter punishment.

“To be clear, Hunter was not working for our allies. He wasn’t working for France or Canada or the United Kingdom,” Cruz stressed. “He was working for oligarchs, corrupt oligarchs in Russia, in Ukraine, in Communist China, he sought out those who were enemies of America, and he sold favors from his dad, and it was incredibly lucrative.”

Cruz said he was surprised by corporate media’s spin that Biden should pardon as many people as possible to avoid the wrath of Trump’s bureaucratic takedown.

“Suddenly, the media is saying, ’Pardon Joe Biden’s brother. Pardon Joe Biden himself. Pardon everyone involved in the corruption. Pardon everyone involved in the FBI,'” he added. “‘Pardon everyone who abused their power. Pardon everyone who committed any criminal offense whatsoever.’”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
