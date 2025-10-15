MTG Calls Out GOP’s Subservience to Israel in Interview w/ Comedian Tim Dillon

(José Niño, Headline USA) In a rare break from party lines, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told comedian Tim Dillon she is “so disgusted with Washington DC” that she now questions the entire system.

During the interview last Saturday, Greene declared that “the two party system is extremely broken” and “failing all of us.” Her frustration boiled over when she recounted how her criticism of foreign spending triggers backlash from within her own ranks.

“Here goes another a hundred billion dollars to Ukraine, or $30 billion to Israel, but yet nobody can afford health insurance premiums,” Greene said. “And then I’m getting yelled at by Republican, my Republican colleagues for saying that out loud. I’m like, this is insane.”

The Georgia congresswoman did not limit her criticism to spending priorities. She launched into a detailed indictment of Israel’s influence over American politics, particularly through the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, (AIPAC).

Greene questioned why AIPAC operates without registering as a foreign lobbyist, a requirement for groups representing other nations. She described the routine trips AIPAC sponsors for members of Congress to Israel during August recess periods, when lawmakers should be working in their districts. “Every August, that’s our August recess. That’s the one month where we are not here in Washington DC,” she explained. “But that’s when they take them to Israel.”

Greene pointed out a financial reality that few Republicans acknowledge publicly. While the United States sends Israel $3.8 billion annually for defense, Israel maintains state funded healthcare and education systems with national debt under $400 billion compared to America’s $37 trillion debt burden. “All money is fungible,” she said, suggesting American aid effectively subsidizes Israeli social programs while Americans face skyrocketing insurance premiums.

Her criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza was equally pointed. Greene acknowledged Trump’s ceasefire efforts but did not hold back her assessment of Israeli military actions. “Release the hostages all day long. But for the love of God, these people and Gaza have been brutally murdered,” she told Dillon. “The IDF is still unbelievably controlling and brutal to people at checkpoints. It’s not just, it’s not just Muslims, it’s also Christians that live there. It’s everybody.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed Greene’s healthcare concerns, saying she “does not serve on the committees of jurisdiction that deal with that, those specialized issues, and she’s probably not read in on some of that,” according to a report by NBC News.

Greene fired back, saying party leaders never discuss the healthcare crisis.

“The reality is they never talk about it. And that committee working on, say, health insurance and the industry, that doesn’t happen in a [secure facility]. It’s not a major secret,” Greene said, adding that Johnson has not reached out to address her concerns.

“What I am upset over is my party has no solution,” Greene continued. “It’s not something that we talk about frequently, but it is a reality for Americans, and it’s something that I don’t think we can ignore. I want, I really want to fix it.”

