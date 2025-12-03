Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Minneapolis Police Chief Says Officers Will Intervene in ICE Raids on Somalis

Posted by Luis Cornelio
ICE agents arrested nearly 800 illegal immigrants in four days in April 2025, in what ICE dubbed as "Operation Tidal Wave." PHOTO: ICE

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said local officers will intervene in certain scenarios during the Trump administration’s deployment of ICE agents searching for Somali illegal aliens. 

O’Hara said the intervention could occur if residents feel threatened or if any rights are violated, particularly in situations involving masked agents and perceived “kidnappings.”  

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, O’Hara specifically claimed, “The community should know that if you see something like that that is legitimate, that you don’t know if someone is law enforcement, you should call 911 and you should provide as much information as possible.” 

He then added, “So if there is anything that is uh you know a violation of someone’s human rights or civil rights, excessive force or anything like that, they absolutely have a duty to intervene as police officers.” 

O’Hara’s remarks come amid reporting that President Donald Trump has ordered ICE to target hundreds of illegal aliens in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region. He warned that the Minneapolis Police Department “absolutely will have nothing to do with anything related to immigration enforcement.”

White House border czar Tom Homan slammed O’Hara for refusing to cooperate with ICE agents, saying cooperation is necessary to make detentions safer for both illegal aliens and law enforcement. 

“He oughta put his badge in the desk drawer and walk away because he stopped being a cop to become a politician,” Homan said during an interview on Fox News. 

Copyright 2025.
