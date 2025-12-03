Duffy Threatens $30M Cut to Minnesota After Illegally Issued Licenses Found

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy threatened Monday to yank millions from Minnesota if Governor Tim Walz fails to revoke the non-domiciled commercial driver licenses exposed as unlawful in a federal audit.

Duffy said that Minnesota could lose $30 million in federal highway funding after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration found that one-third of Minnesota’s non-domiciled CDLs were issued illegally.

“Our audit exposes yet another example of foreigners taking advantage of Minnesota services under Governor Walz’s watch,” Duffy said in a statement. “Minnesota failed to follow the law and illegally doled out trucking licenses to unsafe, unqualified non-citizens – endangering American families on the road.”

🚨🚨It just keeps getting worse for @GovTimWalz. Just one day after 400 BRAVE employees from @MinnesotaDHS exposed “massive fraud,” @USDOT has discovered that ONE THIRD of non-domiciled CDLs were issued ILLEGALLY in the state. MINNESOTA: You’re on notice. You have 30 days to… https://t.co/EDsPx9lQKg — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) December 2, 2025

The audit, first reported by the Daily Wire, alleges that Minnesota issued these licenses to illegal aliens, individuals prohibited from holding such licenses and drivers without Minnesota first determining their lawful presence in the state.

Duffy said that the “abuse stops now under the Trump Administration,” vowing to “withhold funding if Minnesota continues this reckless behavior that puts non-citizens gaming the system ahead of the safety of Americans.”

FMCSA Director Derek D. Barrs warned in a letter to Walz and Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson that the state has 30 days to respond with corrective action or explain why the federal audit is incorrect.

The corrective action includes temporarily pausing the issuance of non-domiciled CDLs, identifying all unexpired non-domiciled CDLs that fail to comply with federal regulations and revoking and reissuing all noncompliant licenses.

“If FMCSA makes a final determination of substantial noncompliance, FMCSA may initiate the withholding of certain Federal-aid highway funds and may decertify the State’s CDL Program,” Barrs wrote.

