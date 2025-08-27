Minneapolis Mayor Slams Community for Praying after Demonic Psycho Slaughters Catholic Kids

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A shooter opened fire with a rifle through the windows of a Catholic church in Minneapolis and struck children celebrating Mass during the first week of school, killing two and wounding 17 people in an act of violence the police chief called “absolutely incomprehensible.”

However, the Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was apparently more concerned about making a political point after the attack.

“Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying,” said Frey, who is Jewish. “It was the first week of school. They were in a church.”

Minneapolis Mayor Frey slams people who are praying for the victims of the Catholic School attack… pic.twitter.com/iQC2hsvWLP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 27, 2025

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the alleged shooter, Robin Westman — armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol — approached the side of the church and shot dozens of rounds through the windows toward the children sitting in the pews during Mass at the Annunciation Catholic School just before 8:30 a.m. Police believe the shooter then killed himself.

The children who died were 8 and 10, and 14 other kids were among the wounded, the chief said. Dozens of youngsters were inside.

Michael Simpson said his 10-year-old grandson, Weston Halsne, was nicked by a bullet as he sat near the church windows. His voice shaking as he left the area around the school, Simpson said the violence during Mass on the third day of school left him wondering whether God was watching over.

“I don’t know where He is,” Simpson said.

Who is the shooter?

Meanwhile, online sleuths continue to dig up information on Westman, who in at least one photo appeared to be dressed like a girl. The police chief said the shooter was in his early 20s, did not have an extensive known criminal history and is believed to have acted alone.

However, the shooter did apparently leave a manifesto. Part of it was written in Cyrillic. Other mass shooters and school shooters have left similarly written manifestos. Those shooters were often involved in online Satanic-themed networks, such as the Order of Nine Angles (O9A) or 764.

Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman posted pages of his manifesto which were partially written in Cyrillic. GPT5 produced an English version of the 3 pages seen below. Here is the GPT5 translation:

[IMAGE 1]

Let’s get this “Charnet” in motion! Part 3! Well… welcome to part three… pic.twitter.com/s1YalM4ipW — William Taylor (@RetFBI) August 27, 2025

One of the shooter’s magazines said, “Kill Donald Trump,” on it, while his rifle had anti-Israel messages.

The police chief said a wooden plank was placed to barricade some of the side doors, and that authorities found a smoke bomb but no explosives at the scene.

“The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible,” O’Hara said at a news conference as church bells rang out. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey lamented that the violence had forever changed the students’ families and the city along with them.

Westman’s uncle, former Kentucky state lawmaker Bob Heleringer, said he did not know the accused shooter well and was confounded by the violence: “It’s an unspeakable tragedy.”

“We’re praying for my sister and her other children and also, obviously, for these poor, poor children,” Heleringer said by phone. He said he had last seen Westman at a family wedding three or four years ago.

Bill Bienemann, who lives a couple of blocks away and has long attended Mass at Annunciation Church, said he heard as many as 50 shots over as long as four minutes.

“I was shocked. I said, ‘There’s no way that could be gunfire,’” he said. “There was so much of it. It was sporadic.”

Bienemann’s daughter, Alexandra, said she was an alumna of the kindergarten-to-eighth-grade school, and it made her sick to her stomach to think she might know some of those who were injured.

“It doesn’t make me feel safe at all in this community that I have been in for so long,” she said.

Police chief says officers rescued children who hid

The police chief said officers immediately responded to reports of the shooting, entered the church, rendered first aid and rescued some of the children hiding throughout the building as other emergency responders arrived.

The school was evacuated and students’ families later were directed to a “reunification zone” there. Outside, amid a heavy uniformed law enforcement presence, children in dark green uniforms trickled out of the school with adults, giving lingering hugs and wiping away tears.

Aubrey Pannhoff, a 16-year-old student at a different Catholic school, stood crying just outside the police cordon. She had rushed to Annunciation after her own school’s lockdown and prayer service, and she said she was asking God: “Why?”

BREAKING 🚨🚨 🚨 WARNING HIGHLY DISTURBING This is an 11 minute video posted by the psychotic school shooter today in Minneapolis. It was posted 2 hours ago on a YouTube channel named Robin W. In it he shows a manifesto and an arsenal of guns with writing on them while… pic.twitter.com/w5VNufJWXL — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) August 27, 2025

“It’s little kids,” she said. “It’s just really hard for me to take in.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the violence “horrific” and his state is heartbroken in posts on X. On Truth Social, President Donald Trump said he was briefed on the shooting. The White House later said Trump spoke with Walz. The governor was the Democratic vice presidential nominee in last year’s election against Trump’s running mate, now Vice President J.D. Vance, a Republican.

From the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV sent a telegram of condolences. The Chicago-born Leo, history’s first American pope, said he was praying for relatives of the dead.

Democratic officials from around country were meeting in Minneapolis, and Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin told the gathering what was happening and said it was “a tragic day for Minnesotans.”

Hennepin Healthcare, the main trauma hospital in Minneapolis, said it received 10 patients, including eight children — aged 6 through 14 — and two adults. Seven were considered to be in critical condition. Children’s Minnesota, a pediatric trauma hospital, said it admitted seven children, ages 9 through 16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.