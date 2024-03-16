Minn. Dems Push $500 Monthly Universal Basic Income for Illegals

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democrats in Minnesota want to implement a freewheeling basic income program that would redistribute taxpayer money to those who are “needy,” even if it is illegal aliens.

House File 2666 which was sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Athena Hollins cleared the House Children and Families Finance and Policy Committee on a voice vote on March 12, 2024, according to Blaze Media. Considering that the Democratic Party controls the office of the governor and both chambers of the legislature, it looks like the bill will be passed.

If this bill is combined with the state Senate’s companion bill, Senate File 2559, and then implemented, $100 million would be sucked out of the General Fund in fiscal year 2025, the news source said. In turn, this money would be granted out to intermediaries.

These nonprofits would be tasked with giving away money in monthly increments ranging from $350 to $1,200 to those individuals and families they deem deserving for a period of 12 to 24 months.

In addition to that, a person who enrolled in the program based on an attestation that they qualify will not have to recertify, which means that if someone gets a job one day after qualifying for the program, the government would still be paying him money.

Even illegals could be qualified for the program, as it was admitted by Hollins herself.

“I do think that it is important that we extend this — because it’s a pilot program — to individuals who may not have documentation,” she said.

Democratic state Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn went as far as claiming that illegals deserve to receive the money because they pay taxes.

“We earn $5.8 billion off the backs of undocumented immigrants in the state of Minnesota… They are paying taxes, and we should be supporting them,” she said.

However, the data from the 2022 Survey of Income and Program Participation revealed that an estimated 59.4% of households headed by illegal aliens drew on at least one major taxpayer-funded welfare support, the Center for Immigration Studies wrote in its December report.

Illegals reportedly use every welfare program at “statistically significantly higher rates than the U.S.-born, except for [Supplemental Security Income], [Temporary Assistance for Needy Families] and housing,” the organization said.