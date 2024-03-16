Quantcast
Saturday, March 16, 2024

Township Ordered to Shelter in Place After Violent Philadelphia Night

Warning residents to stay in their homes and lock their doors....

New York City Police officers
New York City Police officers stand guard following a shooting at the Mount Eden subway station. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Several people were shot after gunfire erupted early Saturday in a suburban Philadelphia township, forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick’s Day parade and shutting down a children’s theme park, authorities said.

Middletown Township police said Saturday morning that there were “confirmed shootings” in neighboring Falls Township in Western Pennsylvania that resulted in “several gunshot victims.”

Authorities in Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order for the area, warning residents to stay in their homes and lock their doors.

Police said it wasn’t known yet if the shootings were “targeted or random.”

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican who represents Bucks County, said in social media posts that there had been “a carjacking and a shooting in two sections of Falls Township.”

He said he was “in touch with law enforcement officials as they pursue the suspect.”

Police said Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place had been told to close until further notice.

The area’s Target store and other businesses chose to close as well.

Further details about the shootings and suspect or suspects weren’t immediately released.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Previous article
Energy Department Approves $2 Billion Loan for Lithium Mine in Nevada
Next article
Minn. Dems Push $500 Monthly Universal Basic Income for Illegals

