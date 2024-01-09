Mike Pence’s Brother Announces Retirement from Congress

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Greg Pence, R-Ind., the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, has announced he will not run for re-election in 2024.

Pence revealed the news on Twitter, stating that he will complete his term, ending on Jan. 21, 2025.

“In 2017, I ran for Congress because I was Ready Serve Again,” Pence said, highlighting his military background as a former Marine Officer.

He added, “After three terms, I’ve made the decision to not file for reelection. For the remainder of my term this year, our team will continue to focus on delivering outstanding constituent services. To the voters in Indiana’s 6th District – it is a privilege and honor to represent you in our Nation’s capital.”

Greg Pence initially ran for the 6th Congressional District in 2017, succeeding former Rep. Luke Messer, who pursued a Senate nomination unsuccessfully at that time.

Notably, Mike Pence previously held the same seat from 2003 until 2013 before running for Indiana governor and later becoming Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2016 presidential election.

The district, a stronghold for Republicans, saw Trump winning by over 39 percentage points in 2020. In 2022, Greg Pence secured a comfortable victory with 130,686 votes against his opponent Cynthia Wirth’s 62,838, according to the New York Times. He also defeated an earlier Republican primary challenger.

Axios reported Greg Pence is part of a growing list of lawmakers opting out of seeking reelection in 2024.

Among the retiring lawmakers are Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo.; Doug Lamborn, R-Colo.; Larry Bucshon, R-Ind.; and Virginia Spartz, R-Ind., are among the lawmakers not seeking reelection in 2024.

Reps. John Curtis, R-Utah; Jim Banks, R-Ind; and Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., are running for Senate and Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, exited earlier than rumored.