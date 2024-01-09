Biden Renominates Failed Labor Sec. Nominee

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden revived the failed nomination of Julie Sue on Tuesday for the position of secretary of labor, despite bipartisan concerns about Sue’s radical left-leaning ideology.

Sue, a former deputy Labor secretary, has served as the acting secretary of labor since then-Secretary Marty Walsh resigned for a position at the NHL Players Association in March 2023.

Initially tapped by Biden to replace Walsh, Sue faced opposition within her own party, leaving her stuck as an acting security. According to the New York Post, Sue holds the record for one of the lengthiest periods as an acting secretary in U.S. history.

“Acting Secretary Su uniquely understands the challenges workers and businesses face — which is why the president continues to stand by her nomination,” a White House spokesperson claimed, as reported by the NY Post.

However, the Senate Republicans began expressing opposition to her re-nomination. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee (HELP), remarked, “It is clear Ms. Su lacks the necessary votes for confirmation.”

He added, “I urge President Biden to put forward a nominee who is committed to fair enforcement of our nation’s labor laws, will refrain from partisan activism, and is capable of being confirmed in the Senate.”

It is clear Ms. Su lacks the necessary votes for confirmation. I urge President Biden to put forward a nominee who is committed to fair enforcement of our nation’s labor laws, will refrain from partisan activism, and is capable of being confirmed in the Senate. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 9, 2024

In contrast, Senate HELP Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., endorsed Su’s nomination, stating, “Her strong pro-worker track record as Acting Secretary shows beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is the right person for the job.”

I strongly support Julie Su’s renomination to serve as Secretary of Labor. Her strong pro-worker track record as Acting Secretary shows beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is the right person for the job. pic.twitter.com/hGbebvSyVx — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 9, 2024

Sanders, a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist, added, “Her tireless and consistent work for working families across the country should continue as Secretary of Labor and I urge my colleagues to support her nomination.”

Su’s nomination received a fatal blow last year when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., stressed the need for a centrist leader at the Department of Labor.

“While her credentials and qualifications are impressive, I have genuine concerns that Julie Su’s more progressive background prevents her from doing this, and for that reason, I cannot support her nomination to serve as Secretary of Labor,” Manchin said at the time.