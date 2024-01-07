MI GOP Members Vote to Expel Chair Karamo; Party Decries Plot as Illegal

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The leaders of the Michigan Republican Party allegedly overwhelmingly voted to expel Kristina Karamo from her position as the Republican chair.

The vote, however, caused internal turmoil regarding its legitimacy. The Michigan GOP issued several statements accusing the alleged vote of violating the party’s bylaws.

A subsequent video from Dan Hartman, the Michigan GOP general counsel, stated that the vote was fraudulent and did not constitute a legitimate vote.

In contrast, Bree Moeggenberg, a committee member of the state’s Republican Party, said that over 88% of members voted against Karamo.

“We have made history today!” exclaimed Moeggenberg in a statement, as reported by ABC 7 Detroit. “With over 88% of the members that were present and voting, we have taken the first step to engage and protect the various voices and liberties of all Republicans… we have voted to remove Kristina Karamo as the Chair of the Michigan Republican Party.”

Moeggenberg said that Malinda Pego, the party’s co-chair, would serve as the new interim chair.

Despite the vote, Karamo allegedly refused to resign, describing the meeting as unlawful.

Without any supporting evidence, and simply using claims by individuals who have no authority to speak on behalf of the Michigan Republican Party, @Local4News is falsely telling the public that I was removed as chair. This shows how corrupt our media is. You ever wonder why… — Kristina Karamo (@KristinaKaramo) January 7, 2024

“The rogue cabal of anti-grassroots establishment operatives, led by Malinda Pego, initiated the attempted coup when they colluded with Matt DePerno and other unethical individuals from the Oakland County Republican Committee,” a Michigan GOP press statement read.

The statement added, “They called today’s bogus gathering as a preemptive ploy to illegally remove the chair, and many other State Committee members. This entire process is illegitimate according to the rules of the Michigan Republican Party bylaws and is illegal based on Michigan election laws.”

ABC 7 Detroit reported that Karamo’s refusal to step down could initiate a court battle. Moreoever, according to media reports, Pego confirmed Karamo’s expulsion in a subsequent statement.

“The Michigan Republican State Committee, including former General Counsel Daniel Hartman, convened today to discuss previously requested issues including transparency and accountability regarding party leadership,” Pego said.

She further stated that the vote had surpassed the required 75% threshold and followed the bylaws of the Michigan GOP.

Investigative journalist and pro-Donald Trump activist Laura Loomer’s damning report alleged that Karamo clandestinely led UnAuthorized, a non-profit assisting Democratic election efforts. These accusations further undermined Karamo’s already weakened position as party chair.

In response, Karamo defended her involvement as unpaid and aimed at reaching non-conservative voters. A spokesperson from UnAuthorized stated Karamo had left the non-profit after her election as Michigan GOP chair.

Before the expulsion vote, some party committee members referenced Loomer’s accusations in a scathing letter to Karamo.

JUST IN: Following my report today, 8 GOP district chairs in Michigan have cited my reporting on the fact that Michigan GOP Chairwoman Kristina Karamo is still listed as the President of “Unauthorized”, an organization that helps Democrats get elected, and sent a letter to… https://t.co/qW0pSRUz8s pic.twitter.com/yUC7dMyr9f — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 28, 2023

This is a developing story and updates will follow accordingly.