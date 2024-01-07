Quantcast
Sunday, January 7, 2024

MI GOP Members Vote to Expel Chair Karamo; Party Decries Plot as Illegal

'This entire process is illegitimate according to the rules of the Michigan Republican Party bylaws...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kristina Karamo on MLIVE (Screenshot, YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The leaders of the Michigan Republican Party allegedly overwhelmingly voted to expel Kristina Karamo from her position as the Republican chair. 

The vote, however, caused internal turmoil regarding its legitimacy. The Michigan GOP issued several statements accusing the alleged vote of violating the party’s bylaws.

A subsequent video from Dan Hartman, the Michigan GOP general counsel, stated that the vote was fraudulent and did not constitute a legitimate vote.

In contrast, Bree Moeggenberg, a committee member of the state’s Republican Party, said that over 88% of members voted against Karamo.

“We have made history today!” exclaimed Moeggenberg in a statement, as reported by ABC 7 Detroit. “With over 88% of the members that were present and voting, we have taken the first step to engage and protect the various voices and liberties of all Republicans… we have voted to remove Kristina Karamo as the Chair of the Michigan Republican Party.”

Moeggenberg said that Malinda Pego, the party’s co-chair, would serve as the new interim chair.

Despite the vote, Karamo allegedly refused to resign, describing the meeting as unlawful.

“The rogue cabal of anti-grassroots establishment operatives, led by Malinda Pego, initiated the attempted coup when they colluded with Matt DePerno and other unethical individuals from the Oakland County Republican Committee,” a Michigan GOP press statement read.

The statement added, “They called today’s bogus gathering as a preemptive ploy to illegally remove the chair, and many other State Committee members. This entire process is illegitimate according to the rules of the Michigan Republican Party bylaws and is illegal based on Michigan election laws.”

ABC 7 Detroit reported that Karamo’s refusal to step down could initiate a court battle. Moreoever, according to media reports, Pego confirmed Karamo’s expulsion in a subsequent statement.

“The Michigan Republican State Committee, including former General Counsel Daniel Hartman, convened today to discuss previously requested issues including transparency and accountability regarding party leadership,” Pego said. 

She further stated that the vote had surpassed the required 75% threshold and followed the bylaws of the Michigan GOP.

Investigative journalist and pro-Donald Trump activist Laura Loomer’s damning report alleged that Karamo clandestinely led UnAuthorized, a non-profit assisting Democratic election efforts. These accusations further undermined Karamo’s already weakened position as party chair. 

In response, Karamo defended her involvement as unpaid and aimed at reaching non-conservative voters. A spokesperson from UnAuthorized stated Karamo had left the non-profit after her election as Michigan GOP chair. 

Before the expulsion vote, some party committee members referenced Loomer’s accusations in a scathing letter to Karamo.

This is a developing story and updates will follow accordingly.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Game On: Missouri Official Vows to Apply Colorado Standard on Biden Ballot
Next article
Ex-AOC Protégé Pocketed 70% of PAC Cash Meant to Fight Manchin

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com