Game On: Missouri Official Vows to Apply Colorado Standard on Biden Ballot

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Missouri State Secretary Jay Ashcroft has threatened to enforce the Colorado Supreme Court and Maine’s anti-Donald Trump ballot standard to remove President Joe Biden from the Show-Me State’s primary ballot.

Ashcroft made this pledge on Twitter in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to review the infamous Colorado ruling that disqualified Trump from holding elected office due to the insurrection clause of the Constitution.

What has happened in Colorado & Maine is disgraceful & undermines our republic. While I expect the Supreme Court to overturn this, if not, Secretaries of State will step in & ensure the new legal standard for @realDonaldTrump applies equally to @JoeBiden! https://t.co/Zx2P4k9A8w — Jay Ashcroft (@JayAshcroftMO) January 5, 2024

“What has happened in Colorado & Maine is disgraceful & undermines our republic. While I expect the Supreme Court to overturn this, if not, Secretaries of State will step in & ensure the new legal standard for @realDonaldTrump applies equally to @JoeBiden!” Ashcroft wrote.

He said that it was “time to stand and be counted” in a follow-up post. “The future depends on it,” he continued.

Ashcroft filed a pro-Trump brief to the Colorado Supreme Court, urging the Democratic judges to dismiss the effort to block Trump from appearing on the state’s primary ballots.

The efforts to block Trump from the ballot were based on questionable allegations that the former president was involved in an alleged insurrection on Jan. 6.

Despite the absence of any criminal conviction or indictment against the former president, the Colorado judges ruled that the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution disqualified Trump from holding elected office.

Following the Colorado decision, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, described as a far-left activist, unilaterally barred Trump from the Pine Tree State’s Republican primary ballots.

In an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Ashcroft expressed his disagreement with the idea that secretaries of state can unilaterally disenfranchise voters from supporting their preferred candidates. Nevertheless, he cautioned that such a precedent would be applied “equally.”

Ashcroft said, “I’m not in favor of going down this path. But if we will go down this path, it’s inevitable, if the Supreme Court does not stop this.”

He added, “The rules will be applied equally. I just hope they will not be the rules of Colorado and Maine.”

Ashcroft is not the only Republican politician threatening to support measures to prevent Biden, who faces accusations of bribery, influence-peddling and corruption, from appearing on their states’ ballots.

Biden is leading an insurrection on the border. Time to remove him from the ballot. pic.twitter.com/DS4ATDkAe5 — Cory McGarr (@CoryMcGarr) December 22, 2023

State Reps. Aaron Bernstine, R-Pa.; Charlice Byrd, R-Ga.; and Coty McGarr, R-Ariz., have proposed legislation to bar Biden from featuring on their states’ ballots.

“Today, we are joining forces to introduce legislation to REMOVE Joe Biden from the ballot in Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania,” remarked the lawmaker in the letter, mocking the Colorado decision.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear initial arguments on Feb. 8, and a swift decision is anticipated since Colorado will hold its primary on March 5.