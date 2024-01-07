Quantcast
Sunday, January 7, 2024

Game On: Missouri Official Vows to Apply Colorado Standard on Biden Ballot

'The rules will be applied equally...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump and Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Missouri State Secretary Jay Ashcroft has threatened to enforce the Colorado Supreme Court and Maine’s anti-Donald Trump ballot standard to remove President Joe Biden from the Show-Me State’s primary ballot. 

Ashcroft made this pledge on Twitter in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to review the infamous Colorado ruling that disqualified Trump from holding elected office due to the insurrection clause of the Constitution.

“What has happened in Colorado & Maine is disgraceful & undermines our republic. While I expect the Supreme Court to overturn this, if not, Secretaries of State will step in & ensure the new legal standard for @realDonaldTrump applies equally to @JoeBiden!” Ashcroft wrote.

He said that it was “time to stand and be counted” in a follow-up post. “The future depends on it,” he continued. 

Ashcroft filed a pro-Trump brief to the Colorado Supreme Court, urging the Democratic judges to dismiss the effort to block Trump from appearing on the state’s primary ballots.

The efforts to block Trump from the ballot were based on questionable allegations that the former president was involved in an alleged insurrection on Jan. 6.

Despite the absence of any criminal conviction or indictment against the former president, the Colorado judges ruled that the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution disqualified Trump from holding elected office. 

Following the Colorado decision, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, described as a far-left activist, unilaterally barred Trump from the Pine Tree State’s Republican primary ballots. 

In an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Ashcroft expressed his disagreement with the idea that secretaries of state can unilaterally disenfranchise voters from supporting their preferred candidates. Nevertheless, he cautioned that such a precedent would be applied “equally.” 

Ashcroft said, “I’m not in favor of going down this path. But if we will go down this path, it’s inevitable, if the Supreme Court does not stop this.” 

He added, “The rules will be applied equally. I just hope they will not be the rules of Colorado and Maine.” 

Ashcroft is not the only Republican politician threatening to support measures to prevent Biden, who faces accusations of bribery, influence-peddling and corruption, from appearing on their states’ ballots.

State Reps. Aaron Bernstine, R-Pa.; Charlice Byrd, R-Ga.; and Coty McGarr, R-Ariz., have proposed legislation to bar Biden from featuring on their states’ ballots. 

“Today, we are joining forces to introduce legislation to REMOVE Joe Biden from the ballot in Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania,” remarked the lawmaker in the letter, mocking the Colorado decision.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear initial arguments on Feb. 8, and a swift decision is anticipated since Colorado will hold its primary on March 5.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Media Matters Bankrolled by Dem. Megadonors, Leaked Donor List Reveals

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com