Michelle Obama Complains White House Glam Squad Wasn’t a ‘Luxury’

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Michelle Obama
(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former First Lady Michelle Obama has once again complained about her time in the White House, this time griping that being pampered by a personal glam team wasn’t a “luxury.” 

Speaking Thursday on the Jamie Kern Lima Show, Obama said she was nearly forced to hire a team of stylists and makeup artists because of her tight schedule and because clothes did not fit her unusually “long” frame. 

“I know that having a glam team—a trifecta—it feels like a luxury, but it was a time necessity,” Obama said. “There’s absolutely no way that I would be able to do my hair and makeup and have clothes ready that fit.” 

Obama made the remarks while promoting her new book, The Look, which chronicles her outfits since she emerged on the national stage alongside her husband, former President Barack Obama, in 2008. 

She even suggested that one of her biggest struggles while at the White House was finding clothes “off the rack” that fit. 

“Where is the woman that can live off the rack?” she asked. “Because it’s not just finding the right outfit, but my arms are long. My legs are long. There’s nothing on the rack that I could wear. Everything has to be altered. Everything has to fit just so. If you’re bending over to hug a child, your shirt can’t raise up because that could be the story.”

Obama’s latest remarks are part of her long pattern of resentment toward her years in the White House, often framed around personal grievances and identity politics. 

She has previously complained about being “misunderstood” and labeled an “angry black woman,” and even said it was a “relief” to leave the White House in 2017. 

In her new book, Obama claimed she and her family “couldn’t afford any missteps,” adding that as a black woman, “I was under a particularly white hot glare.” 

In a separate interview on ABC News’s 20/20, she argued that when she and her husband entered the White House, “we didn’t get the grace that I think some other families have gotten.” 

