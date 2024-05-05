Michael Avenatti Reveals Disturbing Truth Behind Anti-Trump, Leftist Media

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disgraced former attorney Michael Avenatti is leveling accusations against the leftist media, alleging they conveniently exploited him to bolster attacks against former President Donald Trump.

Once hailed by legacy media as some sort of savior when he launched vitriolic assaults against Trump, Avenatti was swiftly discarded when his exposure as a conman rendered him incompatible with their agenda.

In a candid interview published Saturday by Fox News, Avenatti minced no words in addressing the legacy media.

“I don’t think it’s a big secret were I to say that — and this is not true with the entire media — but there are many members of the media that as soon as you no longer fit their purpose,” Avenatti said in a phone interview.

He added that the media tossed inconvenient actors “as soon as you can no longer assist them in what they’re trying to accomplish, they attempt to throw you on the trash pile of history.”

Avenatti skyrocketed to fame in 2018 as the attorney of former porn star Stormy Daniels, who at the time made questionable allegations against the former president.

Such was the media’s infatuation with Avenatti that they amusingly floated him as a potential presidential candidate. “President Michael Avenatti? Never say never!” read a CNN headline.



However, the media’s affinity for Avenatti crumbled when he was charged with a litany of criminal offenses, including tax evasion and defrauding clients.

In December 2022, he was sentenced to 14 years for embezzling millions of dollars from his clients. Earlier, in 2021, he received a five-year sentence for pilfering $300,000 from Daniels’s book contract.

Avenatti contends that he was merely a pawn for the media’s purposes. “I think certain members of the media were interested in only utilizing us for a purpose, and other people were interested in vetting the claims,” he alleged.

Expanding on his assertions, Avenatti emphasized, “But let’s just be very clear. No one was interviewed in 2018 on television in the United States more than I was … And the reason I was on television is because I know how to communicate with people, and I was good on television. And if I didn’t know how to communicate with people, and I wasn’t good on television, I wouldn’t have been put on television.”

When pressed by Fox News to name and shame specific media figures, Avenatti demurred, stating, “I’m not going to bash members of the media by name.”

Avenatti is back in the spotlight as Trump faces trial over alleged falsified business records related to payments made to disgraced attorney Michael Cohen in 2016.

The case was resurrected by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a far-left Democrat who campaigned in 2020 on the promise to prosecute Trump if elected.

Bragg has become the first prosecutor to indict a former president, although his case has been widely criticized as a political witch-hunt.