Biden Campaign’s Disheartening Announcement: No More Speeches

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The White House is preparing to pull President Joe Biden out of the spotlight amid a series of gaffes, demonstrably false claims and speeches filled with inconsistencies that have left many Americans scratching their heads.

According to NBC News, Biden’s team is considering a “less-is-more” approach to the campaign, aiming to limit his speeches, which often expose Biden’s fragile mental acuity. The White House portrays this new approach as an advantage ahead of the 2024 election.

“There’s a strategic advantage at this point in the race to boiling down your message to the three or four most salient, compelling arguments for why President Biden should be re-elected,” said TJ Ducklo, the Biden campaign’s senior adviser for communications.

“That will often translate to the stump [speech] being whittled down to its sharpest, most dynamic form. That’s what you’re seeing,” he added.

Ducklo resigned in disgrace following harassment allegations in February 2021 but was brought back to the campaign in June 2023.

This new plan comes as Biden, aged 81 years old, faces politically damaging low poll numbers ahead of the general election.

Several polls in swing states show Biden trailing his 2024 opponent, former President Donald Trump.

Despite facing several legal challenges from the left and biased reporting from the legacy media, Trump has emerged as a popular and charismatic candidate.

In contrast, several videos have captured Biden struggling to walk, maintaining stability, and often relying on aides and First Lady Jill Biden for support.

Additionally, Biden has repeatedly made several mistakes during the campaign trail, including telling voters that they have to choose between “freedom over democracy,” claiming that his uncle was eaten by cannibals, and frequently reading instructions often featured on teleprompter speeches.

Most recently, the White House has refused to confirm whether he will debate Trump before the general election.

Biden ultimately agreed to debate Trump but remained silent when Trump proposed an immediate debate, rather than the bureaucratic debates held before the general election.