Sunday, May 5, 2024

Biden Campaign’s Disheartening Announcement: No More Speeches

'There’s a strategic advantage at this point in the race to boiling down your message to the three or four most salient...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Scranton, Pa. Biden has begun three straight days of campaigning in Pennsylvania in his childhood hometown of Scranton. The Democratic president is using the working class city of roughly 75,000 as the backdrop for his pitch for higher taxes on the wealthy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The White House is preparing to pull President Joe Biden out of the spotlight amid a series of gaffes, demonstrably false claims and speeches filled with inconsistencies that have left many Americans scratching their heads. 

According to NBC News, Biden’s team is considering a “less-is-more” approach to the campaign, aiming to limit his speeches, which often expose Biden’s fragile mental acuity. The White House portrays this new approach as an advantage ahead of the 2024 election. 

“There’s a strategic advantage at this point in the race to boiling down your message to the three or four most salient, compelling arguments for why President Biden should be re-elected,” said TJ Ducklo, the Biden campaign’s senior adviser for communications.

“That will often translate to the stump [speech] being whittled down to its sharpest, most dynamic form. That’s what you’re seeing,” he added. 

Ducklo resigned in disgrace following harassment allegations in February 2021 but was brought back to the campaign in June 2023. 

This new plan comes as Biden, aged 81 years old, faces politically damaging low poll numbers ahead of the general election. 

Several polls in swing states show Biden trailing his 2024 opponent, former President Donald Trump. 

Despite facing several legal challenges from the left and biased reporting from the legacy media, Trump has emerged as a popular and charismatic candidate.  

In contrast, several videos have captured Biden struggling to walk, maintaining stability, and often relying on aides and First Lady Jill Biden for support. 

Additionally, Biden has repeatedly made several mistakes during the campaign trail, including telling voters that they have to choose between “freedom over democracy,” claiming that his uncle was eaten by cannibals, and frequently reading instructions often featured on teleprompter speeches. 

Most recently, the White House has refused to confirm whether he will debate Trump before the general election. 

Biden ultimately agreed to debate Trump but remained silent when Trump proposed an immediate debate, rather than the bureaucratic debates held before the general election. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
