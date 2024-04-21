Quantcast
Avenatti Ready to Challenge Bragg and Daniels’ Accusations Against Trump

'The defense has contacted me...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her then-attorney, Michael Avenatti, right, talks to the media as she leaves federal court in New York. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Michael Avenatti, the disgraced and convicted felon attorney, has expressed his willingness to testify in support of former President Donald Trump amid the contentious trial concerning former porn star Stormy Daniels’s allegations. 

Avenatti confirmed that he has been in discussions with Trump’s attorneys regarding the possibility of providing testimony against Daniels, his former client whom he was accused of defrauding during the height of her allegations involving hush money payments to silence her purported affair with Trump. 

There has been no evidence presented to substantiate such claims, with Trump consistently asserting that he never met Daniels and never engaged in a relationship with her. 

“The defense has contacted me,” Avenatti stated in an interview with the New York Post. He is currently based out of Terminal Island in Los Angeles. 

He is serving a 19-year sentence for what federal prosecutors described as a scheme to embezzle millions of dollars from his clients and commit tax fraud. 

“I’d be more than happy to testify, I don’t know that I will be called to testify, but I have been in touch with Trump’s defense for the better part of year,” Avenatti said.

The former Daniels attorney has recently accused her of harboring ulterior motives behind publicly airing her allegations against Trump. In a startling interview with MSNBC, Avenatti accused Daniels of attempting to blackmail Trump with her claims during the 2016 presidential campaig.

During his conversation with the Post, Avenatti declined to disclose the specifics of his discussions with Trump’s legal team but asserted that the case, spearheaded by embattled District Attorney Alvin Bragg, is primarily driven by politics. 

“There’s no question [the trial] is politically motivated because they’re concerned that he may be reelected,” Avenatti told the Post. 

He further state, “If the defendant was anyone other than Donald Trump, this case would not have been brought at this time, and for the government to attempt to bring this case and convict him in an effort to prevent tens of millions of people from voting for him, I think it’s just flat out wrong, and atrocious.”  

Avenatti expressed his dismay at Trump being targeted by state prosecutors. “I am deeply troubled by the fact that Trump, in my opinion, has been singled out.  

“I’m really bothered by the fact that Trump, in my view, has been targeted. Four cases is just over the top and I think there’s a significant chance that this is going to all backfire and is going to propel him to the White House,” he added. 

