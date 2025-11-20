Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Mexico Again Rejects the Idea of US Military Intervention Against Cartels

Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen in Matamoros, Mexico. / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday again rejected the idea of US military intervention against cartels in Mexico, comments that came a day after President Trump said he was willing to launch strikes on Mexican territory to stem the flow of drugs.

“It’s not going to happen,” Sheinbaum said, according to The Associated Press. “He (Trump) has suggested it on various occasions, or he has said, ‘we offer you a United States military intervention in Mexico, whatever you need to fight the criminal groups.’”

The Mexican leader added that she has told Trump “on every occasion that we can collaborate, that they can help us with information they have, but that we operate in our territory, that we do not accept any intervention by a foreign government.”

Earlier this month, NBC News reported that the Trump administration had started developing detailed plans to send US troops and intelligence officers into Mexico to target cartels in operations that would include drone strikes. The report said that the administration wanted to coordinate the operations with the Mexican government, but was also considering conducting the campaign without Mexico’s approval, which would constitute a serious violation of the country’s sovereignty.

Trump was asked on Monday if he would seek the Mexican government’s permission before launching strikes and said he “wouldn’t answer that question.” He added that he has been “speaking” with Mexico and that they “know how I stand.”

The Trump administration has been increasingly focused on Latin America, with its bombing campaign against alleged boats in the region and the military buildup in the Caribbean that’s aimed at ousting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced last week that he was calling the military campaign “Operation Southern Spear,” signaling that it will escalate.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

