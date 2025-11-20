Poll: Americans Support Eliminating Department of Education

(Esther Wickham, The Center Square) A new national poll reveals strong American voter support for eliminating the U.S. Department of Education.

The survey by the nonprofit Yes. Every Kid Foundation, released earlier this month, found 56% of registered voters support dismantling the agency, compared to 30% opposed.

The poll highlights widespread frustration with federal overreach in education. Voters described the department as “disconnected from classrooms and bureaucratic,” with 87% trusting parents to make the best decisions for their children.

“Voters are telling Washington something unmistakable: Families, not bureaucrats, should be the center of education decision-making,” Matt Frendewey, vice president of strategy, said in an email to The Center Square. “When people learn they can keep every dollar, maintain every protection and still reduce bureaucracy, a majority supports transforming the Department of Education. The appetite for bold, family-first change is larger than D.C. realizes.”

The Trump administration announced Monday that six offices within the Department of Education will be transferred to four partner agencies: Health and Human Services, Labor, Interior and State, according to a news release.

“These new and better ways of getting students what they need in school will not only give parents and teachers more control over their kids’ and students’ education but also streamline getting cash to classrooms,” Paul Runko, director of strategic initiatives at Defending Education, said in a statement to The Center Square. “This shift breaks apart entrenched bureaucracy and clears away red tape so federal support can reach students and schools more quickly and efficiently. We applaud the U.S. Department of Education commitment to America’s children, parents and teachers.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said the moves are the first steps toward returning education to the states and eliminating layers of bureaucracy.

“As we partner with these agencies to improve federal programs, we will continue to gather best practices in each state through our 50-state tour, empower local leaders in K-12 education, restore excellence to higher education, and work with Congress to codify these reforms,” said McMahon. “Together, we will refocus education on students, families and schools – ensuring federal taxpayer spending is supporting a world-class education system.”

Dismantling the department, created in 1979, has been a top Trump priority. McMahon noted that roughly 70% of eighth graders are not proficient in reading or math, adding, “We are doing something clearly wrong in the way we are educating our students.”