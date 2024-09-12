REPORT: Another Top NYC Official w/ Ties to NYPD, Eric Adams Accused of Chinese Spying

(Headline USA) A little over a week after a former top aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was arrested for spying on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, another New York government employee was found to have close ties to the CCP.

Lin Gui’an, the assistant director of the New York City Police Commissioner Liaison Unit, previously worked as the vice chairman of a nonprofit that has since been linked to the Chinese government, according to the New York Post.

The nonprofit, the Fujian Changle Nanxiang Benevolent Association of Eastern America, is financially tied to a number of CCP-controlled groups known collectively as United Front.

United Front is funded and controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, and works to spread Chinese propaganda in the U.S., according to the U.S. government.

Lin worked with United Front and the Fujian Changle Nanxiang Benevolent Association of Eastern America for 12 years, from 1994 to 2006, the Post reported.

He joined the New York Police Department in a non-uniform, office-based role in 2022 and was quickly promoted in the department.

Last year, he was “handpicked” by Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban to serve in his current role, despite having only worked for the NYPD, and for law enforcement in general, for less than two years.

Lin’s past ties to United Front are of particular concern after the arrest this month of Linda Sun, a former aide to Hochul and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Sun was charged with 10 criminal counts, including money laundering, visa fraud, conspiring to act as a foreign agent for China, and other crimes.

And, earlier this year, a NYPD cop was fired for allegedly spying for the CCP, according to internal disciplinary records.

Lt. Steven Li was working for the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau when he allegedly helped a Chinese official find and attempt to repatriate a Chinese fugitive living in New York.