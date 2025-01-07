Quantcast
Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Melania Trump Inks Documentary Deal w/ Amazon

'We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Melania Trump
Melania Trump, wife of Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 18, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Incoming First Lady Melania Trump reportedly signed a $40 million deal with Amazon for a documentary on her life, according to the New York Post.

The documentary began filming in December 2024 and will be directed by Brett Ratner.

“By being removed from constant public exposure and being mysterious, she’s driven up both interest in her everyday life, and this has driven up her price,” a source told the Post.

President-elect Donald Trump and their son Barron are both slated to appear in the documentary as well.

An Amazon representative shared more information with Fox News.

“We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world,” the representative said.

The statement added the film will “give viewers an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look” at the first lady.

Commentator Brett Cooper praised the news on social media.

“And she deserves it,” Cooper wrote. “Criminal that her grace, class, and style wasn’t highlighted in their previous term.”

Disney also was reportedly trying to purchase the film and offered $14 million for it, according to the Post.

A source added there was a lot of interest as Melania Trump is notoriously private.

“Melania has carefully limited and controlled both her image and access to her—which has driven public interest,” they said.

The president-elect was rumored to have helped her secure the deal.

“I’m also told her deal also gives her a piece of the backend, and that her husband helped structure the project,” the source added while speaking with the outlet.

Melania Trump previously released a book on her life and it has stayed on The New York Times’s best-selling list since its October 2024 release.

“Writing my memoir has been an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows,” she told Fox News while promoting her book. “Each story shaped me into who I am today.”

