Sunny Hostin’s Husband Accused of Insurance Fraud in Explosive RICO Lawsuit

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The View co-host Sunny Hostin’s surgeon husband, orthopedic surgeon Emmanuel Hostin, has been accused of federal insurance fraud in an unprecedented RICO lawsuit filed in New York.

Sunny Hostin, a vocal Trump antagonist, may soon have to address her viewers about the claims against her husband, including accusations he performed surgeries and received kickbacks by fraudulently billing an insurance company that covers taxi drivers.

“Hostin knowingly provided fraudulent medical and other healthcare services including arthroscopic surgeries,” attorneys for insurance firm American Transit claimed in a Dec. 17 lawsuit, according to the Daily Mail.

The allegations starkly contrast Sunny Hostin’s frequent virtue signaling and rebuke of President-elect Donald Trump over his cases.

For instance, in November, she questioned how Americans overwhelmingly voted for Trump in the 2024 election.

“How did a convicted felon resonate more with Americans than a hyperqualified woman of color?’ Is it racism?” Sunny asked House Minority Hakeem Jeffries in an interview in November.

Sunny Hostin is still working hard to drive as many American voters as possible away from the Democrat party — asks Hakeem Jeffries: "How did a convicted felon resonate more with Americans than a hyper-qualified woman of color? Did racism and misogyny play a part?" pic.twitter.com/Kq8qVGCrcV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 22, 2024

Sunny Hostin is still insisting that it’s the Republicans that need to do a postmortem on the 2024 election despite winning.

Fetterman says he hasn’t been freaking out over the result and he “would like to remind everybody that that’s the way democracy works.” pic.twitter.com/9MbQwrHfAe — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 5, 2024

While Emmanuel Hostin has not been indicted and categorically denies the allegations, the lawsuit’s claims could undermine Sunny Hostin’s credibility on The View.

She did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comment sent to her representatives outside of business hours.

American Transit alleges that New York’s “No-Fault Law” incentivizes doctors to file insurance claims by requiring insurers to pay up to $50,000 for medical expenses for individuals injured in road accidents.

Taxi drivers, including those employed by Uber and Lyft, are required to carry policies that cover up to $200,000 for those individuals injured.

“These substantial possible no-fault recoveries can incentivize providers with ill intent to over-diagnose, over-treat, and over-bill to recover the most money for themselves,” American Transit said in a statement.

The lawsuit accuses Emmanuel Hostin of performing surgeries on two individuals involved in “low-impact” collisions that should have caused “no more than soft-tissue injuries.” Despite this, he allegedly conducted arthroscopic surgery within two months, effectively bypassing conservative treatment options, the Daily Mail noted.

American Transit attorney Williams Natbony described “No-Fault” fraud as a “huge problem in New York.”

Emmanuel Hostin’s defense attorney, Daniel Thwaites, called the lawsuit “meritless” and accused American Transit of being bankrupt.

“It is meant to intimidate and harass doctors from collecting for care given to American Transit insureds and their passengers,” Thwaites said.

“The real story here is about an insurance carrier abusing the legal system to limit and restrict health care benefits to its insureds and their passengers, and write off its proper obligations,” the defense attorney added.

American Transit is seeking to recover more than $450 million in damages in the RICO case.