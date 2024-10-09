Melania Slams Dems for ‘Toxic’ Rhetoric on ‘The Five’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Former First Lady Melania Trump called out Democrats for the “toxic” rhetoric about her almost-assassinated husband, Donald Trump, during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News’s The Five.

The GOP nominee’s wife told the popular prime-time panel on the nation’s top-ranked cable-news network that Democrats who said her husband is “a threat to democracy” were the real danger to the U.S.

“Are you worried about your husband’s safety in the next 29 days?” co-host Jeanine Pirro asked the Slovenia native, who is reportedly fluent in five languages.

“Of course I do. Yes, I do,” she said. “I think, you know, when they call him a threat to democracy, let’s ask ourselves, who’s really a threat to democracy?”

She told The Five co-hosts that the Democratic Party’s weaponization of the law, repeated attempts to remove Trump from the ballot and efforts to “silence him” were the true reason for fear.

Although the sentencing in his Manhattan porn-star trial—and any further litigation for lawfare cases in Washington, D.C., and Fulton County, Ga.—all have been deferred until after the Nov. 5 election, Trump remains under partial gag order in some of the cases that prevents him from discussing key participants, including the prosecutors or the judge, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, special prosecutor Jack Smith and D.C. District Judge Tanya Chutkan were recently slammed by CNN for their highly irregular inversion of the standard legal procedure in allowing the prosecution to file a lengthy pre-election brief, which Chutkan unsealed, that many took as an overt attempt at election interference.

“I was always afraid of what could happen—that they continue with that sort of language,” Melania Trump told The Five. “It is toxic, a toxic atmosphere.”

Even after a July 13 shooting that nearly killed the former president during a rally in Butler, Pa., and a second attempt on Trump’s life at his Palm Beach golf club.

On Tuesday, former Maryland Lt. Gov. Michael Steele, a vicious NeverTrumper, told MSNBC that Trump is “dangerous to democracy” because he criticized the Biden–Harris administration’s response to Hurricane Helene.

The View co-host Ana Navarro recently ranted that Trump is an “existential threat to humanity and democracy” in what she characterized as an abnormal election cycle.

One day after the second assassination attempt, the Trump campaign released a list of dozens of Democrats who dialed up the rhetoric against him leading up to both attempts on his life.

“Thankfully, the would-be assassin was stopped by the heroic actions of law enforcement— but make no mistake, this psycho was egged on by the rhetoric and lies that have flowed from Kamala Harris, Democrats, and their Fake News allies for years,” the press release said.

The list included Vice President Kamala Harris asking if Trump had to “come out alive” if they were stuck in an elevator together; President Joe Biden saying, “it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye”; and Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., who previously led one of the impeachment attempts against the former president, saying Trump “has to be eliminated.”

