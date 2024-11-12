Quantcast
Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Report: Melania Trump Declines to Meet w/ Jill Biden Due to Mar-a-Lago Raid

'Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Melania Trump
Melania Trump speaks during a State Dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Donald Trump and Joe Biden may be cooperating for a smooth transition of power—with the two set to have lunch at the White House on Wednesday—but incoming First Lady Melania Trump hasn’t forgotten what happened to her family in 2022, when Biden’s Justice Department raided her home.

The New York Post reported Monday that Melania has declined to meet with First Lady Jill Biden, due in large part to the FBI’s 2022 raid of her home.

According to the Post, the first lady typically hosts her successor for tea in the White House. The Post noted that Melania received a tour from then-First Lady Michelle Obama after Trump won the 2016 election.

But now, “Jill Biden isn’t someone Melania needs to meet,” an anonymous source told the Post.

“She ain’t going,” a source familiar with Melania’s decision reportedly added. “Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting.”

Not only did the FBI snoop through Melania’s private belongings; the bureau also authorized deadly force to be used at the 2022 raid. The FBI’s “operations order” for the Mar-a-Lago raid even authorized the FBI to “engage” with Trump’s Secret Service guards.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided in connection with the DOJ’s investigation into the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. The investigation led to multiple charges against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith.

However, the case was thrown out by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in July, after she found Smith had been illegally appointed to the role.

Smith appealed Cannon’s ruling, but the appeal looks to be moot in the wake of Trump’s 2024 election victory.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
