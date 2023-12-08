Quantcast
Major Biden Supporter Donates Quarter of a Million to Nikki Haley

'The American people are not going to vote for a convicted criminal. The American people are going to vote for someone who can win a general election...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Nikki Haley
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to a crowd. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) It was revealed that a prominent donor to the Democratic Party and Joe Biden supporter donated $250,000 to help Nikki Haley’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Days after JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called on Democratic donors to support Haley, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman donated $250,000 to a super PAC supporting Haley, according to the New York Times.

The propaganda outlet reported that Hoffman’s political adviser, Dmitri Mehlhorn, confirmed the donation to SFA Fund Inc.

The super PAC was asked if it would accept cash from a Biden-supporting Democrat and they responded affirmatively, Mehlhorn said.

According to the Daily Fetched, Hoffman, who endorsed Biden earlier this year, also helped fund writer E. Jean Carroll’s civil lawsuit against Donald Trump, in which she accused him of sexual assault in the dressing room of a New York City department store in the 1990s.

When it comes to accepting support from Democrats, Haley has never been shy about that.

“Anybody that wants to come to support the cause, whether they’re Republican, independent or Democrat, we’re going to take them. And that’s the way the Republican Party should look at it. This is a story about [adding], not about getting people and pushing people away,” she said.

Trump, however, doesn’t share the same perspective as Haley.

“While globalist special interest donors from both parties forge an unholy alliance to beat us, I’m calling on our grassroots donors like YOU to fight back,” he said.

Hoffman has been very strategic in his attempts to derail Trump’s campaign by donating to RINO candidates, such as Haley.

When it comes to Haley herself, she stopped hiding her true colors when she started running for president and started attacking Trump herself by claiming, for example, in September that Americans are too smart to vote for “convicted criminal,” obviously referring to Trump.

“The American people are not going to vote for a convicted criminal. The American people are going to vote for someone who can win a general election,” she said.

