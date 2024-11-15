Elon Musk Secretly Spoke w/ Iran after It Disavowed Trump Assassination Plot

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department has made dubious claims that Iran is actively trying to assassinate Donald Trump. Top Trump supporter Elon Musk apparently isn’t buying the DOJ propaganda, and the incoming administration is reportedly open to peace talks.

Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Iran offered written assurances to the Biden administration last month that it wouldn’t seek to assassinate Donald Trump.

“The Iranian message, delivered on Oct. 14 and not previously reported, came in response to a private written American warning sent to Tehran in September. U.S. officials said it reflected the administration’s public message that it considered the threats against Trump a top-tier national security issue and that any attempt on his life would be treated as an act of war,” the Journal reported.

The Journal’s report comes on the heels of the Justice Department announcing charges against an alleged Iranian agent who was involved in an assassination plot against Trump. As Headline USA has explained, the DOJ has provided little actual evidence for such a plot.

It appears as if Musk doesn’t believe the DOJ, either.

According to the New York Times, Elon Musk spoke to Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations on Monday in New York.

“The Iranians said the meeting between Mr. Musk and Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani lasted more than an hour and was held at a secret location. The Iranians, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss policy publicly, described the meeting as ‘positive’ and ‘good news,’” the Times said.

Trump’s communications director declined to comment on the reported meeting.

Trump’s first administration employed a “maximum pressure campaign” against Iran, exiting the nuclear deal struck under Obama, imposing sanctions, and assassinating Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

But despite the numerous Iran-hawks Trump has appointed to his administration so far, the Iranians are now hopeful they can strike a deal with the incoming President.

“Overall, everything is possible with Trump,” Ali Vaez, the Iran director for the International Crisis Group, told the Times. “He appears to be interested in a deal with Iran.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.